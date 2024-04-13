The Examinersport
Perth sing their song at Pyengana following thrilling NTFA footy win

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
April 14 2024 - 7:00am
Old Scotch recruit Josh Frankcombe kicks long in his team's win against Evandale at Morven Park. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Perth outlasted East Coast 8.9 (57) to 5.17 (47) in one of the biggest games on the NTFA division one footy calendar on Saturday.

