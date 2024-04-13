Perth sing their song at Pyengana following thrilling NTFA footy win

Perth outlasted East Coast 8.9 (57) to 5.17 (47) in one of the biggest games on the NTFA division one footy calendar on Saturday.
With scores level at three-quarter-time in the annual Pyengana match, the Magpies outscored the Swans three goals to one in the final stanza.
"We probably should have been in front by more at half-time and then they played a really good third quarter and it was game on at three-quarter-time without a doubt," Perth coach Jade Selby said.
"I'm really proud of our guys. In the last quarter we played really well and got ourselves to around 20 points up and then held on to the game late."
Selby said it was great day at Pyengana honouring the Ringarooma Football Club.
"There was definitely a heap (of people) there and there was a great feel," he said.
"Ringarooma had a lot of people there that have played and been a part of their club and well done to East Coast, they run a very good day."
Andy Potter was awarded player of the match.
"He was coming off half-back, repelling their entries and hitting targets on the way out on a day that was a pretty physical game for both teams," Selby said.
Meanwhile, Bridport scored their first win of the season with a 17.6 (108) to 7.5 (47) home victory against Meander Valley.
Jack Lanham booted nine goals and was named their best.
"He started up forward and just got himself in the right spots and he's a good kick for goal," coach Andrew Philpott said.
It was close at quarter-time and Philpott said the Seagulls made midfield adjustments as they were getting beaten in the centre clearances.
"After that we got on top and won centre clearances the rest of the game," he said.
Philpott said the team was looking forward to playing reigning premiers Old Scotch in round three and they would need to bring effort and physicality.
The Thistles will be chasing their third victory of the season after trouncing Evandale 18.13 (121) to 0.3 (3) at Morven Park.
Elsewhere, Lilydale thumped St Pats 12.22 (94) to 3.6 (24) at home while Old Launcestonians comfortably accounted for UTAS Lions 22.11 (143) to 4.1 (25).
