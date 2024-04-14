Couple 'happy' to be Australians after 25 years in refugee camp

Tara Kumari Rai and Lal Bahadar Subba arrived in Launceston eight years ago after spending about 25 years in a refugee camp.
The couple moved from Bhutan to Tasmania "for a better life", Mr Bahadar Subba said.
Asked how it felt to become one of 65 new Australian citizens at Friday's citizenship ceremony at the Tramsheds, Mr Bahadar Subba was emphatic.
"I'm happy", he said with a big smile.
Friday's ceremony welcomed conferees from 19 different countries - India, France, Myanmar, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Nepal, Bhutan, Chile, China, Canada, New Zealand, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iran.
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood welcomed each of the new citizens, saying many of them had already been contributing to the community for some time.
"We are privileged to live in a city that has such a rich cultural fabric and our new citizens will add to the diversity of our community," Cr Garwood said.
