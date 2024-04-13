Broader picture needed with Beauty Point park issues

AS A proud Tasmanian currently living interstate, I was overjoyed to see Leonardo DiCaprio raise the profile of Tasmania's magnificent forests ("Hollywood star slams Tasmania over giant promise" The Examiner, March 20). That Resources Minister Felix Ellis is threatened by a person of international influence highlighting the facts about Tasmania's ongoing logging of native forests, speaks volumes about the government's poor and irresponsible management of said forests. Not only is Tasmania's clean, green tourism image on the line, but so too are species on the brink of extinction like the Swift Parrot. As they did in Hobart last weekend, the people of Tasmania and the world will continue to speak up until the government listens and ends the tragic destruction of ancient forests.