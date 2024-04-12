Ring the bell! Swans have feel-good stories everywhere for Pygengana match

There will be something for everyone in this year's NTFA division one Pyengana match between East Coast Swans and Perth on Saturday.
The annual game tributes the now-defunct North Eastern Football Union with the Swans to don the Ringarooma Football Club's red sash on black.
The distinct sound of the Ringarooma bell will be used as the siren for the day.
Family will be cheering on Nelson Cubitt who is making his senior debut for East Coast.
Coach Kodie Joseph said Cubitt had come through the club's junior program and was best on ground in the reserves in round one.
It will also be a special day for Connah Tuck who has also been promoted from the twos.
"His dad and uncle actually played at Ringarooma and had a pretty significant history there," Joseph said.
"So it's a pretty special occasion for him to come back into the side and to be able to play in the same jumper that his family had a pretty proud history in."
Meanwhile, there's the incredible angle that East Coast had five sets of brothers in their senior team in their round one win against Bridport.
Joseph said that included Ethan and Shayne Goldfinch, Angus and Hamish Tate, Aaron and Jared Mason, Jayden and Tadhg Blunt and Nicholas and Sam Child. He said none of them were twins.
The coach said the Tate brothers were Pyengana through-and-through and still lived there.
So what's it like having five sets of brothers in one team?
"It's a really interesting thing," Joseph said.
"We spoke about it after round one last weekend and you definitely see a little trend. I think it's natural.
"Even with one set of brothers, they definitely look for each other around the field and they've just got a really good connection with each other.
"They already know what each other is doing probably from playing in the backyard and doing everything so they definitely do tend to link up with each other, which helps us with smooth movement and getting us up the field for sure."
Joseph said the Swans would have four sets of brothers this weekend as Nicholas is unavailable and Sam Child is out with concussion.
I remember when I was younger and my dad was playing against Ringarooma and one of the things you always had was the iconic cowbell.- East Coast coach Kodie Joseph
Then there's the historic cowbell.
"I remember when I was younger and my dad was playing against Ringarooma and one of the things you always had was the iconic cowbell," Joseph said, reflecting on his days running water at Ringarooma's ground.
"To have that recognition of such a proud club and to be able to integrate that into the day, it's just another little quirk to really tell the history of that past club."
How will the bell work?
"I don't know what their planning is for the game and how loud it is going to be," Joseph said.
"But I imagine they would have to have some sort of backup plan in case it isn't loud enough and it's a close game.
"But as far as I know they just ring the bell and it rings out loud enough on its own."
Joseph praised the hard workers that had made Pyengana "one of the better grounds we get to play on throughout the year".
Meanwhile, it will be Perth's opening match of the season after having the bye in round one.
A host of their recruits have been named on Play HQ including Isaac Grynglas, which will be exciting for their fans.
The match starts at 2pm at Pyengana Recreation Reserve.
