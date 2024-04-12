Heart-stopping finish to season opener as new LBA campaign kicks off

Action was aplenty as the Launceston Basketball Association's Division 1 Men's competition began Wednesday night.
Southside Rebels Blue (86) defeated Devils White (84)
A heart-stopping contest in the first game of the night saw Rebels Blue get across the line against a young and competitive Devils White outfit.
Down 11 points with five minutes left in the game, Rebels Blue made a late comeback to take a one-point lead with 3.9 seconds on the clock. Scott Beeston had a chance to steal victory with a lay up but just missed the hoop. Jason Edwards and Ray Young led the scorers for Rebels Blue with 18 points and 16 points respectively.
Assistant coach Alex Donati had this to say about the effort from his team, "I am full of praise for Jason Edwards with his crucial 18-point contribution and commend Toby Morrison's impactful performance against his former team."
Devils White were led by Jackson Lowe (21 points) along with Bodhi Evans and Jack Smith who had 16 points each. They will look to bounce back next week against City Heat.
City Heat (90) defeated Devils Black (82)
Devils Black got the early jump on City Heat, leading by two points at quarter-time. It was a seesawing affair that saw numerous lead changes in the first half.
City Heat eventually took control of the game and maintained a steady lead for the remainder of the game. Devils Black fought hard to stay in the game but the pace and sharp shooting from City Heat was too much.
Coach Angus Kitson, was happy to kick things off with a win and will look forward to seeing the return of the Gibson brothers next week when they take on Devils White.
Harry Flint led City Heat scorers with 19 points and Josh Vimpany led Devils Black with 19 points.
Southside Rebels Red (102) defeated City Rockets (57)
It was a one-sided affair for the final game of the evening with Rebels Red kicking their season off with a bang. It was a tight contest in the first quarter but Rebels Red put the clamps on in the second half, keeping City Rockets to 18 points.
2022 MVP Hugh King started his season strong with 25 points, leading all scorers for the game. While Oliver Baldock led City Rockets with 16 points.
Ty Stewart was pleased to start the season on a high and commended the work the club put into pre-season over the break.
"It was great to get the season underway and our guys were very keen to hit the court. We are pleased to get a win first up in what was a solid team performance. Emmitt Smith led from the front at both ends of the floor and was supported well by Hugh King."
More action kicks off next Wednesday at 6:30 at Elphin Sports Centre.
