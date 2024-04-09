Six teams ready to square up for new division one season

The Launceston Basketball Association's senior division one men's competition begins on Wednesday with six teams vying for championship glory.
In 2023, the competition was made up of four teams but this season the LBA have called on its three senior clubs to field two teams each. The resulting six-team competition will see a lot of talent looking to make their mark.
The season is sure to be exciting with many opportunities for players to demonstrate the league's potential. Games begin at 6.30pm on Wednesday, April 10.
Devils White will be led by experienced campaigners Jackson Lowe and Scott Beeston and will play an exciting brand of basketball with the likes of Zeshawn Ricketts, Brody Wallace and Oscar Turale.
Lowe will take on a heavy workload and is up for the challenge.
Zoe Mesman commented on the youth that Devils had within their team.
"We have an exciting young group with four new players who are ready to take a step up into division one," she said.
"Jackson and Scott return this year to play a pivotal leadership role and the team will be looking to them for guidance and ability to play aggressively on defence."
Max Lyndon, Caleb Nason and Josh Vimpany will all be looking to prove they can handle extra responsibility as they step up into bigger roles for their team.
They're also boosted by experience of Luke Bartush and Sam Gibbins, who will provide important minutes.
Zoe Mesman also commented on those players missing from both Devils teams.
"With the loss of experienced and talented players from previous seasons, we look forward to seeing all of the players transition from the under-22 competition and see some players really shine in their new teams."
Rebels Red are fitted out with experience with 2022 and 2023 MVPs, Hugh King and Bradley Templar.
They will be led by playing coach Ty Stewart who will be eager to go one better after last year's grand final loss.
Sharpshooter Emmitt Smith returns for his second season in the LBA eager to prove his worth.
Stewart said the team are excited to get the new-look season underway.
"As a club we have been able to enter a second team and are confident we have put together two competitive squads," he said. "Rebels Red have been able to retain key players, including last season's MVP Brad Templar, along with an experienced playing group and are ready to attack the season ahead."
Jason Edwards and Luke Tucker return to the highest competition and provide Rebels Blue with some experienced heads.
Rebels Blue have brought together some former division one players and are led by playing-coach Ray Young.
Assistant coach Alex Donati said: "They are poised to make waves in the league as they strive for championship glory with an experienced outfit."
Devonport Warrior Jarrod Scott will also be suiting up.
Under-22s leading scorer Oliver Baldock will be leading a young City Rockets outfit.
They are boasted by the inside presence of Elijah Agaiva and Ben Jessup and will be looking to score heavily from outside the three-point arc.
Coach Brett Smith said: "We have a very young group with both our city teams. It is a fantastic opportunity for our 15-17-year-olds to play division one against quality, experienced, strong men. We are excited for the challenge."
Logan and Aiden Gibson will be a force in the paint.
Both are coming off strong national championship campaigns with their state sides and have been playing in the NWBU with the Devonport Warriors.
Coach Angus Kitson said: "We have a young and exciting group with stars like Logan Gibson, Aiden Gibson and Harry Blyth mixed with the hardened experience of their captain, Harry Flint. We will be a fast group that move the ball quickly and punish other teams from inside and out."
