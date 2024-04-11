The Examiner
'I know we said Dark Mofo would stay quiet but'...: festival launches pared-back schedule

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
April 12 2024 - 12:01am
Dark Mofo is back for 2024, though smaller, but certainly not cancelled. Picture by Rosie Hastie, Dark Mofo
Dark Mofo is back for 2024, though smaller, but certainly not cancelled. Picture by Rosie Hastie, Dark Mofo

In September last year, Dark Mofo announced it was "cancelling" its 2024 festival - and its sister festival, Mona Foma, soon followed the trend. But now it's released a smaller but still substantial schedule.

