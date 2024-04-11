'I know we said Dark Mofo would stay quiet but'...: festival launches pared-back schedule

In September last year, Dark Mofo announced it was "cancelling" its 2024 festival - and its sister festival, Mona Foma, soon followed the trend. But now it's released a smaller but still substantial schedule.
The state's major winter event - attended by 400,000 people last year -made national headlines when it reported it would be on hold this year, cutting many of its shows to offer only a pared-back outing.
Organisers said at the time they were putting Mofo on pause for a "renewal" period, but now the renewal's here, and it includes festival favourites, national acts and even some bigger events.
"I know we said Dark Mofo would stay quiet, but Winter wouldn't feel the same without the chance to feast and frolic during the long Tasmanian nights," said Chris Twite, Dark Mofo's artistic director
"As the chill of winter creeps in I know we are already longing to feast, dance and swim together."
"We're really excited to be able to present these beloved pillars of the festival this June for Tasmanians and all our dedicated Dark Mofo pilgrims."
Dark Mofo will launch with a scaled back offering for the most part, though some of its biggest events are growing.
The Nude Solstice Swim is expanding with a "significantly increased capacity" this year for its Long Beach swim after the longest night of the year on Friday, June 21.
And the event's Winter Feast - one of its most-popular - is bringing in a new menu with a star attraction to boot: guest chef Vaughan Mabee, who will reportedly bring unorthodox ingredients and "mind-bending" dining to life with a collaborative menu.
"We are so excited to announce that globally-renowned guest chef Vaughan Mabee will be joining us this year," Winter Feast food curator Amanda Vallis said.
"He has been described as 'Dark Mofo on a plate', and in collaboration with Mona's executive chef Vince Trim, we can expect something deliciously wild and wonderful."
This year's feast will feature 80 stallholders, including 25 new stallholders from around the state, including Launceston local business Kenzo's Kitchen, who are part of the new savoury and sweet offerings at the event.
The festival has also extended free entry to both Sundays of this year's Feast, with other deals and changes being made to accommodate for the cost-of-living crisis.
And alongside the two pillars of Dark Mofo, the festival will bring Aria-winning alternative rapper Genesis Owusu to the Odeon and Marlon Williams, among other acts and late night events.
The Museum of Old and New Art will also present its Mona Gala - the once-secretive, always-lavish mid-winter extravaganza opening Mona's forthcoming new exhibition, Namedropping.
Historically an invitation-only affair, guests can purchase tickets to the event for the first time
Namedropping, an exhibition of some 200 artworks and objects assembled in Mona's subterranean galleries, will launch June 15, and pose questions like "What makes the big names big: Porsche, Picasso or Pompidou?" and "What is the nature of status and why is it useful?" and is on view until April 21.
Dark Mofo begins June 13 at various venues in Hobart.
