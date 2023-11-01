The Examiner
Prisoners refused parole due to no appropriate accommodation

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
November 1 2023 - 2:18pm
Tasmanian prisoners continue to have parole decisions delayed due to a lack of appropriate accommodation from them outside of jail.
The same number of Tasmanian prisoners granted parole in 2022-23 had their parole applications adjourned due not having appropriate accommodation outside jail.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

