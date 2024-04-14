Death-defying law flouters still getting caught

Seatbelt laws have existed for more than 45 years but unsafe drivers and passengers continue to flout them despite the higher likelihood of dying in a car crash.
Mobile phone and seat belt detection cameras have operated for several months in Tasmania.
More than 2000 fines for seatbelt offences have been issued since August.
In the first two months of operation almost 900 seatbelt flouters were seen not wearing seatbelts in the photographs snapped by Tasmania Police's artificially intelligent cameras.
Over the next four months, from November to February, a further 1260 people were nabbed.
Research shows that the worst offenders are young drivers aged between 18 and 24, males, and people who drive on rural roads, and they are also more likely to be back seat passengers.
Tasmania Police have continued to remind the public for decades about the importance of wearing seatbelts.
Laws introduced in 1977 made it mandatory for every passenger in a car to wear a seatbelt, but across Australia up to 20 per cent of road fatalities are linked to not wearing seat belts.
In 2016 Tasmania Police launched a seatbelt campaign to educate the public that seat belts save lives.
"People die in survivable crashes as a result of failure to wear or not correctly wear seat belts," Senior Sergeant Nick Clark said at the time.
Out of nine fatal car crashes in the North, three people were not wearing seatbelts and another had an incorrectly fitted seatbelt while travelling in cars up to 100 km/h.
Almost 10 years on, and thousands of Tasmanians still fail to click in.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.