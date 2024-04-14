The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Death-defying law flouters still getting caught

IB
By Isabel Bird
April 14 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A set of new mobile cameras have been operating in Tasmania since August. File picture
A set of new mobile cameras have been operating in Tasmania since August. File picture

Seatbelt laws have existed for more than 45 years but unsafe drivers and passengers continue to flout them despite the higher likelihood of dying in a car crash.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.