Would you wear shorts on a cold winter day? SPEAK UP! Stay ChatTY hopes you will

How would you feel about wearing a pair of shorts on a cold winter's day in Launceston?
Would you do it to help mental health awareness?
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 50 per cent of Tasmanians said they had experienced a mental illness during their lifetime.
SPEAK UP! Stay ChatTY hopes that you will do just that on their upcoming Shorts Day, held on June 21 - the shortest day of the year.
Their motto is "Brave the cold. Brave the conversation", and they're hoping that this year, many people will spark the conversation around mental health.
On April 10, a huge pair of shorts will appear on the Hobart Waterfront as a conversation starter at the launch of Stay ChatTY Shorts Day.
Mitch McPherson, Stay ChatTY's founder said, "Just as wearing shorts might be uncomfortable when it's cold, starting a conversation about mental health can also be challenging."
"Shorts Day was created to empower Tasmanians to don a pair of shorts on the shortest day of the year as a visual reminder of the importance of starting the conversation ...even if it's a bit uncomfortable," Mc McPherson said.
Project officer Callan Hume said Shorts Day is about raising community awareness around mental health and demonstrating that "people actually are interested in talking about this".
"We're going to unveil a huge pair of shorts, which will be travelling around the state, where people will be able to see them, putting them in an ideal place up until Shorts Day," Mr Hume said.
"People can have the shorts in the community and get those conversations happening around the state," he said.
With more than one in two people having experienced mental illness, and more than 1 in 10 living with a long term mental health condition, it is clear that it's a prevalent issue within our communities.
"The reality is, if it's one in two, you're going to know someone; even if it's not you experiencing it, you're going to know someone," Mr Hume said.
"That's primarily what we're doing is to focus on education around getting people talking...it's about understanding how prevalent it is. And that you're absolutely not alone."
Each year a new theme is launched to resonate with different areas of the community and foster inclusivity.
The theme for this year's event is 'Let Your Shorts Talk!'
"The language around it changes every year to be inclusive, because obviously not everyone can go to work wearing shorts," Mr Hume said.
"That's why we've been fundraising around things that you can do in your workplace, for example, so that everyone can actually get involved, not necessarily just be that visual awareness of wearing shorts."
Tasmanians are encouraged to sign-up, fundraise and wear shorts (or Shorts Day merchandise) to work, school or other activities - or find their own unique way to "let their shorts talk" and spark mental health conversations.
To register for the event, donate, or purchase Shorts Day merchandise, visit the SPEAK UP! Stay ChatTY Shorts Day website.
