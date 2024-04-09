Tasmanian State League contest hit by an alleged racial incident

An alleged racial slur in the Tasmanian State League is being investigated by the AFL.
Reports have reached the sport's national body in Melbourne after a Launceston player said he was vilified in the match against Kingborough at Windsor Park on Saturday.
Currently under investigation, the incident was referred to AFL Tasmania by Launceston Football Club, the match umpires and the Tigers.
AFL Tasmania has confirmed the situation.
In a statement, it said: "AFL Tasmania has been made aware of a complaint from an alleged incident which occurred during the TSL Round 2 match between Launceston and Kingborough.
"Information is being gathered and no action or outcome has been determined at this time."
Launceston president Scott Stephens said the club is co-operating with supplying appropriate paperwork to the AFL.
The Examiner understands the Launceston player involved was making his senior debut.
Live-stream footage of the match shows umpires and several Launceston players engaging in a half-time discussion before both parties re-join their groups.
Kingborough won the match by 47 points, kicking five unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to dispel a late Launceston charge.
