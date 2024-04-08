Founding member numbers a fantastic show of support for a Tasmanian AFL team

MR. PULLEN states he is delighted 100,000 Tasmanians have snapped up inaugural membership of the Tasmanian Devils, and that he is not a footy fan himself (The Examiner, April 6).
The founding membership is closer to 200,000 than 100,000, this is a fantastic show of support for our own Footy Team and a number of these members are not from Tasmania.
I can understand that Mr. Pullen may not be convinced by the commentary suggesting that this support means the majority of Tasmanians support the Mac Point Stadium.
Mr. Pullen not being a footy fan would find it hard to understand the great passion Tasmanian footy fans have in getting our own team in the national AFL competition. Footy fans are a diverse group from all walks of life and even in good economic times only a very small number of the founding members would be willing to take up a $1,000 share in the stadium.
The suggestion of applying 'put your money where your mouth is', is not a realistic test in this situation, a much better test would be to find out how many of the approximate 180,000 founding members support the Mac Point Stadium.
Tasmania must be given the 19th spot in 2028, irrespective if a Mac Point Stadium has been approved by that time.
It may be required at some time in the future, if numbers are not catered for at Blundstone and UTAS arenas, however it should never have been a condition of entry for our team.
Graham Nott, West Launceston
Don't totally agree with your views Craig (Playing the long game, Examiner, April 7 2024). Rockliff is a weak leader and poor negotiator (history proves that) however he may be pushed out as leader early on which may give the Liberals a somewhat better chance of survival. Labor is most definitely playing 'the long game' as we'll be back to the polls in the next 12-18 months, and then......bye bye Liberals.
David Lake, Launceston
Well said Craig (Playing the long game, Examiner, April 7 2024). Totally agree. Sadly we have Sunday morning contributions ( the day after the election ) by a group made up of Labor non entities who spend more time hiding than anything else. Laziness is not an excuse for a lack of future.
PM. Launceston
TASMANIANS should be very proud of the JackJumpers basketball team, defending the island and winning the championship in only their third year of being in the competition. The players have done Tassie proud over those three years, however let's not forget the team behind the team, from the owner and coach to the volunteers who on game nights in Hobart wipe the sweat up off the floor. Every level of the team's team should be congratulated for their outstanding efforts and hopefully this championship will be the first of many. If the same team on and off the court is retained with the same dedication, there should be lots more celebrating to come.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
INSTEAD of worrying about a diving board in Beauty Point, how about the council concentrate on the disgraceful condition of Flinders Street along the foreshore?
Michael Robinson, Beauty Point
I notice the request by the Launceston City Council with the help for the homeless (The Examiner, March 15).
I think there are measures that the council could take to address this issue themselves. One would be to encourage or mandate the recycling of houses that are being renovated and/or demolished.
Whether by a rates reduction or in combination with the State and Federal Governments. To give tax breaks to or similar incentives.
The crushing of valuable timbers and roofing iron, windows, etc, could be used to build warm, weatherproof huts that could be reasonably quickly assembled on suitable sites, especially with an organised method.
I hear nothing of the recycling of building materials. The present system at the Launceston Tip is regrettable. There are plenty of businesses, retired tradesmen and willing volunteers that would be interested in helping those that are in need, especially businesses if it were tax deductible.
I for one am okay at de-nailing timbers.
It is a form of decadence for buildings to be just crushed at the tip. This should be stopped, the materials diverted to a suitable site for reuse. No more tokenism at any political level.
Peter MacGregor, Sandhill
