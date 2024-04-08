Founding member numbers a fantastic show of support for a Tasmanian AFL team

TASMANIANS should be very proud of the JackJumpers basketball team, defending the island and winning the championship in only their third year of being in the competition. The players have done Tassie proud over those three years, however let's not forget the team behind the team, from the owner and coach to the volunteers who on game nights in Hobart wipe the sweat up off the floor. Every level of the team's team should be congratulated for their outstanding efforts and hopefully this championship will be the first of many. If the same team on and off the court is retained with the same dedication, there should be lots more celebrating to come.