Have Your Say

Domestic, stray or feral cats are a huge problem for Tasmanian wildlife

May 21 2024 - 10:53am
An abandoned Tabby kitten. Picture by Paul Scambler .
SO NO one but the biggest cat-lover will deny cats, whether outdoor domestic, stray or feral are a huge problem for Tasmania's smaller wildlife. Cats Australia-wide kill many millions of wildlife every year. So the Tasmanian Government brought in rules regarding breeding and desexing, but then doesn't police or enforce anything. So many places, like the town I live in, still battle large amounts of stray/feral cats.

