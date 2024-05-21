Domestic, stray or feral cats are a huge problem for Tasmanian wildlife

Now as an individual you are allowed to trap these cats but then the next problem arises. Trying to figure out what to do with a trapped cat, I looked on the council website: no luck there, Break O'day Council doesn't want to know about cats, despite acknowledging they're a problem. So I turned to a local (volunteer run) shelter: full of cats already and not taking any. The advice: ring the Department of Invasive Species. So I did, but they didn't really want to know about it, and referred me to the RSPCA. So, I rang the RSPCA. In their generic answering machine message, they already say they don't take stray/feral cats and advise to ring, you guessed it, the Department of Invasive Species.