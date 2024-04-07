A great migration: Tasmanian penguins travelling around the world

Twenty men's sheds across Tasmania will produce more than 12,000 wooden penguins for students around the world to paint as part of the Australian Antarctic Festival.
Board member of the Launceston and North East Railway Men's Shed Greg Stewart said it had taken shed members more than 50 hours to produce their contribution.
Mr Stewart said he was excited to be involved in Project Penguin and looked forward to seeing the 1000 penguins produced at the Turners Marsh shed start their global journey.
''As soon as I heard about the Penguin Project I wanted to get involved,'' Mr Stewart said.
''The work the men's sheds do is amazing - I am proud to be involved.
''It turns out there is a few dollars in this project for us - but I would've done it for free.''
Mr Stewart said men's sheds were incredibly important to fostering a sense of community.
''We have all types of people in our group, we help people everyday, they come here and have something to do,'' he said.
Mr Stewart said the penguins were cut out with a laser cutter.
''We have never used a laser cutter here, so it was a steep learning curve,'' he said.
''We did our research, bought the machine and got to work."
Australian Antarctic festival director Mr Andrew Brassington said Project Penguin had been a big hit in the past, and this year should be ''bigger and more colourful than ever''.
Mr Brassington said the penguin cut outs will be sent to more than 175 schools worldwide.
"Primary children will paint and decorate their penguin which will be returned to the festival,'' Mr Brassington said.
"The penguins will then be mounted on a platform with each participating school's efforts forming part of a 'rookery' to be displayed at Macquarie Wharf No 2 during the festival.''
President of the Men's Sheds Association David Seen said all participants were thrilled to be involved.
"The men involved in this project are really enjoying the challenge because they know it brings a lot of joy to the children but it also helps Tasmania promote its historic and ongoing links with the Antarctic,'' Mr Seen said.
Mr Stewart said there were many stencils left over from the project if any schools were interested in using them for art projects.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.