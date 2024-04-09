'Within expectations': Albert Hall works now set for March 2025 completion

The deadline for the redevelopment of the Albert Hall has slipped back, however mayor Matthew Garwood says it is still within the expected time frame.
The council now expects contractor Shape Australia to be finished at the site by the end of March 2025, after earlier projections put the completion date in the back half of 2024.
The mayor said this was well within expectations, and any estimated deadlines published by the council were not definitive due to numerous factors at play.
"The council routinely provides estimated timelines for its projects in the interests of transparency, but it's important that these estimates are not misrepresented as definitive," Cr Garwood said.
"This is because there are many variables outside our control which can affect project timelines, including supply chain issues, contractor availability, and even poor weather.
"The Albert Hall redevelopment project remains within timeframe expectations and we look forward to reopening it to the public early next year."
The work to demolish and rebuild the hall's 1980s-era eastern wing is well underway, and will bring the facilities up to contemporary standards while preserving the heritage-listed parts of the hall.
However, the project has faced multiple hurdles since it was first envisaged in 2021.
The initial $10 million budget - drawn from Launceston City Deal funds - had to be topped up with another $1 million grant from the federal government.
Faced with rising project costs - attributed to post-pandemic supply chain issues in a May 2023 report - the council agreed to chip in $5.6 million for the current stage three works.
This brought the total budget to more than $17 million, however Cr Garwood said the money was worth it as the overall spend on the hall in previous years had been lower than compared to other council buildings.
The project was originally slated to be complete by the end of 2023, however the 2023 report stated this was unlikely and a July 2024 completion date was more accurate - with delays of "a few months" likely.
