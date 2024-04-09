The Examiner
'Within expectations': Albert Hall works now set for March 2025 completion

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated April 10 2024 - 7:30am, first published 4:30am
Work to redevelop the eastern wing of the Albert Hall has been delayed, with the expected completion date now in March 2025. Picture by Paul Scambler
Work to redevelop the eastern wing of the Albert Hall has been delayed, with the expected completion date now in March 2025. Picture by Paul Scambler

The deadline for the redevelopment of the Albert Hall has slipped back, however mayor Matthew Garwood says it is still within the expected time frame.

Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

