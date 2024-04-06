There are organs hanging from the ceiling at UTAS - or something like them

It could be organs hanging from the ceiling. At least, that's what recent passers-by think when first glancing through the glass of the Stone Building.
But on second glance, it's not organs in the historic University of Tasmania premise at all - it's art.
Emma Magnusson-Reid - an artist and one of the University's Art School lecturers - has taken over a space in the historic building beside QVMAG as part of a pop up exhibition series, bringing her abnormal work with her.
Her pieces, sculptural amalgamations of textiles, sheep's wool, old bridesmaids dresses, cow hides and even bullets, can look organ-like - even "cancerous," in her own words - but are really kinds of amorphous collections of her personal and family history.
"What I'm doing is putting natural and unnatural things together," Magnusson-Reid said of the pieces, which are on display for seven weeks from early April.
"These natural things come from my past growing up on a farm - the cow hides, the wallaby skin - while a lot of those unnatural things come from my family's past, like embellished bedsheets from my mother's Swedish family.
"They're bizarre, uncanny, absurd, and weirdly shaped, and they're kind of like us with our own histories - and they're also therapeutic to make."
Magnusson-Reid and her work have set up shop in the Stone Building for an instalment of the Return program - a UTAS initiative led by Academy Gallery director Malcolm Bywaters which encourages creative alumni to come back to the University and to bring their art with them.
The artworks of returning students have been placed around the University campus across the last year in an effort to inspire students and staff.
Magnusson-Reid's works have drawn considerable attention in their prominent windowspace behind the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery: plenty of foot-traffic makes its way through the space, whether that be University staff, students or the public.
"The idea of having these works here is like this kind of fleshy ecosystem," Magnusson-Reid said.
"There's no context, so how do you feel about seeing this in the wild? They're beautiful, right, and they're strange and there's a duality with that which I think is interesting."
The exhibition of Magnusson-Reid's works will continue through late May, and are available for viewing by the general public. Activations, where dancers will perform in the space, are also planned during the show's run.
