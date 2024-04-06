The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Arts
Our People

There are organs hanging from the ceiling at UTAS - or something like them

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
April 7 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Magnusson-Reid has taken over a space in the Stone Building for an art exhibition. Picture by Declan Durrant
Emma Magnusson-Reid has taken over a space in the Stone Building for an art exhibition. Picture by Declan Durrant

It could be organs hanging from the ceiling. At least, that's what recent passers-by think when first glancing through the glass of the Stone Building.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.