A pop-up exhibition is currently on display at the University of Tasmania's Inveresk campus, part of an ongoing series of pop up exhibitions curated by Director of the Academy Gallery at UTAS Malcom Bywaters.
The gallery is part of a creative program which aims to showcase the university campus as a public site for research.
Dr Bywaters said the gallery had contributors from seven art teachers all from different Launceston schools.
"All of the heads of art departments are here in one exhibition," Dr Bywaters said.
He said the idea was to spread the exhibition throughout the Inveresk campus library, so as people ascended each level they would be exposed to more artwork.
"There's a bit of a drawcard to it, the whole idea is to bring all of that together in a season of pop ups with with about 10 or so artists all involved," he said.
"We launch it all together and it's open during library hours until around the 26th of June, where we'll then rotate them as we pull them down and bring in new works."
He said much of the work would deliberately focus on Launceston artists, as well as UTAS alumni.
"It's actually quite deliberate to help our people in Launceston who want to give back, but also for people that the community beyond the university will know," he said.
"Inveresk is open for business and we want people to come down and be excited, be challenged, and to enjoy what the university can offer."
Recent PhD graduate Anna Van Stralen's said her work titled Nurturing Resonance was a departure from her previous work which was centred around more industrial paintings.
"I was really looking ideas of global precarity, and people were saying bring it down and make it a bit smaller and then COVID struck," Dr Van Stralen said.
"My work that I've got here at the moment is really different again, I was sort of moving into a much simpler space and at home with a baby I was just enjoying moments where something happened.
"I called it Nurtured Resonance because of this idea that every now and then you encounter something in a day that vibrates with your soul."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
