YOUR SAY: Positivity needed as political power outage looms

IN REPLY to Stuart Bryce (The Examiner, April 05): Renewable mongers.
The fossil fuel fanatics keep coming up with punchy put downs. A fishmonger. An Ironmonger. Both respectable trades and occupations.
Unlike fearmonger the modus operandi of Advance Australia, Pauline Hanson, The Coalition, The Australian, Fox and Sky News.
It's time they pulled the plug on such negativity and introduced a bit of positivity. The power outage they decry is a Teal and Green political category five hurricane hurtling towards them at the next election.
Tony Newport, Hillwood
IN THE Tasmanian Farmer on April 1 an article on page four mentions Leonardo DiCaprio and his call for the Tasmanian Government to end native forest logging in Tasmania.
Resources Minister Felix Ellis' response to this was "Tasmanians don't appreciate being lectured by a Hollywood celebrity. They'll make decisions about the future themselves".
Speak for yourself Mr Ellis. It is a slap in the face comment for the many thousands of Tasmanians asking for the logging of old growth forests to cease.
We need all the help we can get as we are not being listened to by the Liberal Government who not only ignore us but plan to open up another 40,000 hectares of old growth forest for logging
What about caring for the environment and tackling climate change? Shameful.
Michael McWilliams, Western Junction
PEOPLE who care for our city need to watch the footnotes that accompany the City Council's deliberations. Lovers of the Gorge must be particularly vigilant about developments on or bordering on Council land in its vicinity.
It would appear that the Council's professional advisers have agreed that the fifty-two year old Chairlift cannot be upgraded without further considerable incursions into the Basin Reserve and the Cliff Grounds.
Your reporter (The Examiner, April 1) notes that the replacement would 'run closer to the gorge's East-West axis'; what does that mean?
Essentially, it means rotating the line of the chairlift that currently runs about 20 degrees north of an East-West line so that the cable would cross the main expanse of the Basin, with who knows what destruction of trees in the Cliff Grounds to reach a 'new station' near the Daffodil Walk, to say nothing of what would be involved in building 'near the First Basin car park'.
Over half a century ago, our Council agreed to a major commercial incursion into its reserves, and perhaps mindful that their predecessors in 1949 accepted in ignorance the infamous 15 cusecs that the Trevallyn power scheme was to leave us for so long, they agreed to a line that would intrude only slightly on the beautiful Basin and interfere minimally with the important trees on each side.
It was an undoubted intrusion, but the Chairlift has found its place; we have got used to it, but nothing more conspicuous should be permitted to further damage the principal treasure in the Council's care. A replacement along the existing line, and at the existing length, with perhaps some redesign to improve accessibility at the Basin end, should be the limit.
Eric Ratcliff, Launceston
POLITICIANS can preach about nuclear but let's get real.
Home solar with a battery quickly installed and integrated with the whole system outclasses it now and in my lifetime.
Rooftop solar is predicted to grow fourfold over the next two decades to more than 70GW.
It is the cheapest option for consumers. To be competitive in this rapidly changing market, large-scale power projects will need to be nimbler and financially sounder than nuclear.
Jim Allen, Panorama SA
