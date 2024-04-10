Dead pets are being worn by owners

Tasmanians are holding onto the memories of their dead pets by keeping the cremation ashes of their furry loved ones close to their hearts.
Gold or silver necklace heart charms, cylinders and tiny crosses that contain the ashes of pets have become a popular way for people to grieve and remember their animal friends.
Those working with pet death said people are becoming more open about their grief, and are more likely to honour and display it.
Pet crematorium owner James Parker said pets had become a very big part of modern, human life, and the grief when they died was extreme.
"I don't think people considered their pets as family members in the same way that we seem to nowadays," Mr Parker said.
"For a lot of people their dog, for example, is their companion who might have spent every single day with them for the past ten years. We don't spend nearly as much time with some of our own family members, so when that constant buddy by-our-side passes away, it is a really, traumatic change."
Mr Parker said it was not uncommon for people to hold onto the ashes of their dead pets forever, where the act of keeping the ashes was a way to keep pets close by in death.
He said holding ashes in mementos such as jewellery, and in vessels such as wooden boxes and urns, had become popular options, driven by high density housing and rental trends.
"Holding onto the ashes for a very, very long time shows just how important and significant pets are in our lives," Mr Parker said.
"The jewellery allows you to hold a very small amount of your pet's ashes inside a small compartment, the idea being that a small part of your pet can always be with you."
Tasmanian end-of-life doula Annetta Mallon said people were now more prepared to publicly honour the lives of their pets, who had likely been pillars of psychological and emotional support.
She said this grief was less likely to be hidden in barely visible backyard plaques, and had been brought out into living rooms and proudly displayed next to the photographs of family and friends.
"I have seen that people are prepared to honour the memory of their pets, and honour the relationship that they had with them," Dr Mallon said.
"The memorials are not tucked away in the bedroom or a wardrobe somewhere, people are choosing to display them alongside the other parts of life that are important, where they can look at it everyday so it is integrated into everyday life."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.