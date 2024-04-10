The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Dead pets are being worn by owners

IB
By Isabel Bird
April 10 2024 - 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cornerstone Pet Crematorium owner James Parker says people are more likely to memorialise their pets than previously, with mementos and wooden boxes popular items to hold ashes.
Cornerstone Pet Crematorium owner James Parker says people are more likely to memorialise their pets than previously, with mementos and wooden boxes popular items to hold ashes.

Tasmanians are holding onto the memories of their dead pets by keeping the cremation ashes of their furry loved ones close to their hearts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.