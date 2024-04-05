Looking back in The Examiner archives: The week that was, April 1 - 7 2009

Images making the news fifteen years ago this week from The Examiner archive:
Suzie and Nick Wylie welcomed baby Henry.
At the Tasmanian State League launch, Hawthorn chief executive Ian Robson met AFL Legend Darrel Baldock.
Richard Klekociuk of Riverside was making works of art with bread.
Federal opposition leader Malcolm Turnbull spoke at a jobs forum.
Northern Bomber's recruit, Paul Van der Bosch, arrived in Launceston from the Northern Territory.
Graham Mulligan from Clockwise was ready to turn back all of his clocks.
As usual, photographer Scott Gelston spent his Friday and Saturday evenings prowling around town with his camera to fill the social media pages.
Photos by Phillip Biggs, Scott Geltson, Neil Richardson, Paul Scambler, and Will Swan.
