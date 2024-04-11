The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Greens want to restrict AirBnBs in residential areas and unreasonable rents

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
April 11 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens housing spokesperson Vica Bayley (back left) with fellow Greens at Princess Square, Launceston: Picture by Phillip Biggs
Greens housing spokesperson Vica Bayley (back left) with fellow Greens at Princess Square, Launceston: Picture by Phillip Biggs

The Greens want to stop unreasonable rent increases and phase out whole-home AirBnBs in residential areas during this term of parliament.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.