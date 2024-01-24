Proof needed to believe $2 billion price tag for AFL stadium

DECIDING to go on a hunger strike is undoubtedly an extreme response to the climate crisis (The Examiner, January 22). But the climate crisis is extreme. That's the point. One only has to consider the weather extremes that are happening around the country and the world to understand that the floods, bushfires and droughts experienced in the last few months have gone far beyond what could be considered normal. And not just in Australia, but in countries where extreme weather events were previously unknown. Our state and federal governments continue to drag their feet over the industry that is known to be a major contributor to climate change. They are all fully aware of the role fossil fuels have played in climate disasters. Yet governments of all persuasions continue to support this industry to the point where more coal and gas mines are being approved at the same time as communities are being devastated by the destruction from the most extreme fires and floods experienced in living memory. Or ever. Dr Bell is absolutely correct in saying we are 'faced with a global disaster'. We are, and Tasmania won't be immune. The latest climate extreme involves rapidly melting ice sheets at both Poles. The result will be more rapidly rising sea levels (The Guardian, January 22), along with shifting weather patterns. Extreme changes to rainfall and temperatures are also being predicted which pose serious risks for crops, and food production, together with social unrest due to food shortages. So yes, Dr Bell and Pastor McKinnon's hunger strike decision might appear extreme, but they are following a lengthy historical line of fellow activists whose decision to take extreme action not only successfully served to capture public attention, they also served to successfully bring about important social or political outcomes of which we are the beneficiaries.