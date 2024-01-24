The Examiner
Proof needed to believe $2 billion price tag for AFL stadium

January 25 2024 - 5:00am
MAGNUS Gustafsson wants Tasmanians to believe that the stadium is going to cost $2 billion dollars (The Examiner, January 23)?? Are we to have solid gold boilers to cook our hot dogs in, even diamond encrusted pie heaters? If he can substantiate this ridiculous costing with hard cold facts, so be it, but I think maybe he is just another of those rusted on naysayers that oppose anything that looks like progress and development of world class facilities for our younger generations. The employment possibilities in the construction, tourism and hospitality are huge , and maybe more of our children will have an option of remaining in Tasmania rather than seeking their future elsewhere. Now that would be "nice and comforting"

