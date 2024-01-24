Proof needed to believe $2 billion price tag for AFL stadium

MAGNUS Gustafsson wants Tasmanians to believe that the stadium is going to cost $2 billion dollars (The Examiner, January 23)?? Are we to have solid gold boilers to cook our hot dogs in, even diamond encrusted pie heaters? If he can substantiate this ridiculous costing with hard cold facts, so be it, but I think maybe he is just another of those rusted on naysayers that oppose anything that looks like progress and development of world class facilities for our younger generations. The employment possibilities in the construction, tourism and hospitality are huge , and maybe more of our children will have an option of remaining in Tasmania rather than seeking their future elsewhere. Now that would be "nice and comforting"
Ian Hunt, Saint Leonards
DECIDING to go on a hunger strike is undoubtedly an extreme response to the climate crisis (The Examiner, January 22). But the climate crisis is extreme. That's the point. One only has to consider the weather extremes that are happening around the country and the world to understand that the floods, bushfires and droughts experienced in the last few months have gone far beyond what could be considered normal. And not just in Australia, but in countries where extreme weather events were previously unknown. Our state and federal governments continue to drag their feet over the industry that is known to be a major contributor to climate change. They are all fully aware of the role fossil fuels have played in climate disasters. Yet governments of all persuasions continue to support this industry to the point where more coal and gas mines are being approved at the same time as communities are being devastated by the destruction from the most extreme fires and floods experienced in living memory. Or ever. Dr Bell is absolutely correct in saying we are 'faced with a global disaster'. We are, and Tasmania won't be immune. The latest climate extreme involves rapidly melting ice sheets at both Poles. The result will be more rapidly rising sea levels (The Guardian, January 22), along with shifting weather patterns. Extreme changes to rainfall and temperatures are also being predicted which pose serious risks for crops, and food production, together with social unrest due to food shortages. So yes, Dr Bell and Pastor McKinnon's hunger strike decision might appear extreme, but they are following a lengthy historical line of fellow activists whose decision to take extreme action not only successfully served to capture public attention, they also served to successfully bring about important social or political outcomes of which we are the beneficiaries.
Anne Layton-Bennett, Swan Bay
THERE is a very common misconception that public access rights exist to all inland watercourses for fishing purposes, regardless of whether these cross private land.
Tasmanian Government's Inland Fisheries Service's (IFS) 'River Access Responsibilities and Rights' brochure says: "There is no right of access to rivers in Tasmania ... which can mean that you may be trespassing (a criminal offence) even if you are wading in the river."
Indeed much conflict and occasional legal repercussions would be prevented if more public awareness existed.
Legal river access points are clearly marked with signs at the access locations displaying the 'Anglers Access' symbol and in Anglers Access brochures. Where you see this symbol the IFS has already obtained permission for access.
To support this ongoing work it is important that fishermen are aware of their responsibilities and rights in addition to the angling regulations when accessing river fisheries in Tasmania.
Therefore before you go fishing, consult the relevant Anglers Access Program Brochure from the IFS website and print out cadastral parcels map from LIST Maps to avoid trespassing on private land while enjoying this great sport.
Ginni Johnson, Cressy
THE 2024 Tamar Valley Folk Festival at George Town dedicated their festival to the memory of Mick Flanagan, a festival founder.
Mick has left a legacy of being an instrumental foundation member of both the Cygnet and Tamar Valley Folk Festivals, who are respectively celebrating their 39th and 34th anniversary this year.
Both festivals are now a very important and permanent fixture on the Tasmanian music calendar, thanks to the energy and vision of Mick Flanagan, past and present organisers, and very importantly, volunteers - I sincerely thank you.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
