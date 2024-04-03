'He could have saved his life': Migrants' campaign for life-saving training

A migrant community mourning the drowning deaths of seven of its members in two months are calling for support to fund life-saving swimming training.
And in Tasmania, one community member says he is "surprised" that funding for the critical training did not feature in the state's recent election campaign following the string of tragic deaths.
Dharmvir Singh and his father Gurjinder Singh died in a small Gold Coast hotel pool on Easter Sunday, while in late January, four people of Indian background died after being pulled from the surf on a Victorian beach.
Days after the Victorian tragedy, 27 year-old Indian student Deepinderjeet Singh was pushed from a Hobart wharf in an apparent mugging, and died in the water.
"What was brought to light from all of these incidents is just the lack of awareness and the number of people from immigrant communities who are unable to swim," said Lee Wilson, chief executive of the Multicultural Council of Tasmania.
He said the incidents had highlighted the critical need for investment from the government into training migrants in life-saving skills.
Indian Cultural Society of Tasmania board member Hemant Khanna said ensuring more people from migrant communities were equipped with swimming skills would "definitely" save lives.
After the string of tragic incidents across three states, he said the tight-knit Indian community is now more aware of the dangers of water and many of its members are seeking training.
"If that boy could swim, he could have saved his own life," he said, referring to the case of Deepinderjeet Singh, who along with a female companion, was pushed into the water by a group of Hobart youths in a robbery in January.
He said he was "surprised" to learn that neither parties during the recent Tasmanian state election offered to directly fund swimming lessons for migrants in the wake of the Hobart incident and the more tragic Victorian incident in January.
"During the vigil [marking Deepinderjeet Singh's death] all of the politicians ... approached us.
"The one common thing that came into the discussion was that there was a need for swimming lessons.
"I'm surprised to know that they have not allocated any funds for swimming lessons [during the election campaign], they should show more seriousness about this."
During the campaign, both major parties promised to fund community grants of approximately $19 million.
Swimming lessons for migrant communities was not mentioned in the list of grants by either party, although funding to the Migrant Resource Centre could indirectly finance lessons.
A Tasmanian government spokesperson said learning to swim is an important skill for all Tasmanians.
"Swimming and water safety programs are held yearly for all public school students in grades 3, 4 and 5.
"We also have the Multicultural Youth Swim to Sport program to teach young people from migrant and refugee backgrounds to swim."
Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania executive manager Sally Thompson said approximately 80 per cent of her clients had no swimming experience at all.
"MRC Tas has been advocating for increased funding for accessibility to swimming lessons for years," she said.
Right now across the state, MRC is currently only offering swimming lessons in Hobart only - Launceston and Burnie programs are shut until the next funding window.
She said MRC has not been able to offer consistent swimming training for adult migrants due to funding constraints.
"The demand is really high, there is a waiting list ... but the need is higher than we can address through our current funding," she said.
Demand has also increased significantly since the waterfront incident in January.
"We have had more calls from community members, more people coming in to MRC asking about swimming lessons, and particularly more adults.
She said MRC is fundraising from the community to help finance lessons to meet the increased demand, and has also made submissions to the state government, which is due to hand down its budget next month.
