Passersby attempt to save 27-year-old man from drowning

Tasmania Police has confirmed that a 27-year-old man drowned after falling into the water at Hobart's Princes Wharf on Sunday night.
Police were called to the spot on the city's waterfront at 10pm after reports that a man and a woman had fallen from the wharf.
Detective Inspector David Gill said the woman managed to swim to a nearby ladder, climbed out of the water and raised the alarm.
He said the man, who could not swim, struggled to stay on the surface.
"Two passing members of the public initially entered the water to help the man, with police attending shortly afterwards finding all three men struggling," Detective Inspector Gill said.
He said three police officers entered the water and pulled the man onto the rear deck of the PV Van Diemen which was moored nearby and medical assistance was provided to him.
"Sadly, the man could not be revived," Detective Inspector Gill said.
The other two men climbed out using a nearby ladder.
Detective Inspector Gill praised their heroic efforts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.