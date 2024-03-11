Lords of the greens: $19m Liberal pork barrel targets bowls, sports clubs

The Liberals have cracked open the pork barrels, promising nearly $19 million worth of community projects across the state, including dozens of bowls clubs, sporting organisations, RSLs and Men's sheds.
Liberal Party state director Peter Coulson on Sunday published a list of hundreds of projects the party intends to fund if it is re-elected.
The list includes projects throughout Tasmania, with much of the largesse centred on upgrading fields, greens, stadiums or facilities for sports grounds, bowling clubs and RSLs.
Some of the top projects in the North and North-West include installation of new greens at bowls clubs in Beauty Point, Launceston, Exeter, Invermay and Latrobe at a total cost of $1 million.
Other projects on the list included $220,000 for the relocation of the Westbury Mens Shed, and $150,000 for a new covered stand and benches for the Devonport Junior football club.
Greens leader Dr Rosalie Woodruff launched a scathing attack on the program, labelling it "electoral bribery".
"The Tasmanian Liberals have outdone themselves once again when it comes to the secretive and corrupted use of public money," she said.
"It is completely unacceptable for an unelected party apparatchik - not even running for election - to announce nearly $19 million in grants without an independent, merit-based, open process.
"The announcement by a non-candidate is clearly designed to protect candidates from later scrutiny over any conflicts of interest they may hold with groups."
The Liberals later responded that Labor was making similar community grant promises but without any form of transparency.
A leaked letter from Rebecca White to the Mayor of the Derwent Valley Council revealed that Labor has committed $400,000 to the New Norfolk Memorial Hall.
Labor has not previously announced the Initiative and it is not on the party's website, prompting the Liberals to claim that Labor was running a secret election slush fund.
On Bass candidate Janie Finlay's Facebook page, she confirmed a funding promise for the Beauty Point Church Hall and the Lilydale Men's Shed.
She also promised unspecified funding to upgrade basketball courts in Bass, which was announced.
Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson said Labor's pork barrelling didn't meet the standards set by the Integrity Commission.
"The Liberal Party has been crystal clear in the process we undertook, including publicly releasing the detail of all commitments yesterday, consistent with the recommendations of the Integrity Commission," he said.
"In contrast, Labor has informed recipients via secret letter ... and announced funding via their candidates Facebook page."
Dr Woodruff also criticised Labor's grants.
"We believe politicians and political parties shouldn't be running this kind of pork barrelling at all, so it's disappointing Labor have followed the Liberals' lead. It's a race to the bottom," she said.
Labor Franklin candidate Dean Winter said the Liberals' move to point out Labor grants was a "shameless" and "desperate" attempt at deflection.
"After the last State Election, the Liberals used lawyers to stop the Integrity Commission from thoroughly investigating their dodgy grant program," he said.
"Yesterday, the Liberals had an unelected, paid party member announce how they intended to spend taxpayer money."
He said Labor's grant promises have been "assessed against policy guidelines, which is exactly what the Integrity Commission recommended".
He said Labor's community grant promises would be made public before the election.
The furore over pork barrelling followed a scandal involving grant promises made during the 2021 election.
The processes used to distribute the funds were later criticised as opaque and not funded via normal budget pathways.
Dr Woodruff said the Greens were advocating for a boost to funding of the Tasmanian Community Fund instead of making pork barrel election commitments, and urged other parties to do likewise.
"We call on them to be fully up front with the community about all their promises, and ensure they are listed for all to see on their website."
