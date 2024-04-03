Parent broken by daughter's struggle to breathe

Children as young as ten feel their life is being controlled by a serious condition that affects one in nine people, according to a new survey.
The Asthma Australia (AA) survey spoke to sufferers from Ulverstone, Launceston and Hobart who are impacted by asthma, a respiratory condition that impacts 13 per cent of Tasmanians.
AA health projects coordinator Jess Tyler said people are often embarrassed to speak about the condition, and are worried about showing others they have it.
She said this lack of awareness affected how individuals managed the condition, and impacted their ability to access appropriate supports.
"This survey shows that people underestimate how serious this condition is...we need a more accepting community that is supportive of asthma," she said.
Up to 62 per cent of those surveyed said the condition stopped them from doing the things they want to do, while 73 per cent said they avoided situations out of fear for their health.
One parent said their ten year old daughter battled to keep the condition under control.
"It is heartbreaking to watch the impact it has on her life, and at her age, she really does not totally understand," they said
"She wishes that it would just go away so she can run around, dance, and do all the things that asthma takes from her."
An adult sufferer expressed concerns about their limited ability to spend time outside.
"It is just frustrating feeling like I am trapped in my own home," they said.
"It can be hard to hang up washing, go for a walk, do the shopping, even go to the doctors. I can't even open the house up for fresh air for six months of the year."
Ms Tyler said people believed breathlessness was a normal part of life, but the right support could help individuals better manage the condition.
"People who are experiencing restrictions in their lives, because of their asthma, tells us they may not be controlling it as well as they think they are," Ms Tyler said.
"They may think they are going along fine, but they are not going for walks, not living fully as they want to be, which means they aren't coping all that well and could be achieving a much better quality of life with the right support," she said.
"If you are not breathing well it could likely mean you haven't got it under control."
