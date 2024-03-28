NBL classic delivers ultimate decider as Delly leads United to stunning win

We're going to game five.
Easter Sunday will provide the platform for a potential Melbourne United resurrection after they conquered a hostile Ant Army at the Derwent Entertainment Centre.
Beating the Tasmania JackJumpers 88-86, the minor premiers will return home for the deciding match in the NBL championship series on the back of a spirited Holy Thursday performance.
In what will go down in the books as a classic, the sell-out Derwent Entertainment Centre crowd were at their electrifying best as the visitors edged out a gallant JackJumpers outfit.
Jack McVeigh continued his stunning form for Tasmania, managing 28 points and seven rebounds to cap off a remarkable campaign and was ably supported by Jordon Crawford and Sean Macdonald who each scored 14.
Matthew Dellavedova was Melbourne's best, with 15 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Luke Travers was massive early to finish with 17 and 11 rebounds.
McVeigh was the most popular man in the state before the match started and only furthered his reputation when he hit the opening bucket of the game.
Conversely, Dellavedova was booed on a consistent basis when the ball was in his hands and the Ant Army appeared to be having an impact as the JackJumpers raced out to an 8-2 lead.
But Launceston-born Chris Goulding steadied the visitors nailing a catch-and-shoot three-pointer to extend his streak of at least one from deep made in each of his last 64 games.
McVeigh - who had accumulated nine points in just over six minutes - was replaced by the second-most popular man in Tasmania, with the crowd shouting their appreciation for Majok Deng's entry, and the energetic role-player repaid the faith with a block as his first play.
The JackJumpers' second team were perhaps more lively than their starting line-up and were able to hold the lead, going into the first break at 20-17.
McVeigh had scored half of his team's points when he reached double figures and his scoring was coming exclusively out of the post as he hooked and banked shot after shot.
But United kept on coming.
Travers was impressive in rebounding, scoring and defence as he led his side in all three categories.
Following his fourth basket of the night, Travers had not only guided Melbourne into the lead, but to a 10-4 run to begin the second.
Coming out of a timeout, Crawford continued his return to form in the first half, nailing a corner-three and a layup which was adjudicated to be a goal-tend.
Then McVeigh, from not quite as deep as that shot, moved his banking skills to beyond the arc and it seemed all of Tasmania were on their feet.
But still, United kept coming.
As Crawford made the most of his rediscovered touch, Ian Clark would score an easy two points down the other.
Despite all the energy from the Ant Army, the visitors retook the lead with a minute remaining in the first half.
And, trailing 41-39, Milton Doyle was yet to score at the main break.
Doyle quickly rectified that at the change of ends, adding his first four points within three minutes.
Added with a steal and fast-break layup from a confidence-brimmed McVeigh, and the see-sawing contest tilted back in favour of the hosts.
The bad luck turned quickly towards Tasmania, with some marginal referee calls favouring the visitors at the predictable behest of the crowd.
Consecutive triples from Goulding were matched by yet more offence from Crawford and McVeigh as the contest entered a tug-of-war phase.
With neither side able to get an extended run of points, Dellavedova's layup (67-66) with seconds remaining in the third term set up a nail-biting last 10 minutes.
Not for the first time, a great hustle play from McVeigh led to an easy bucket for the JackJumpers, as the exciting energy in the arena began to turn into nerves.
And United came again.
Three consecutive triples gave Melbourne their biggest lead of the night (five points), but Tasmania always had an answer.
A game with signs of becoming an all-time classic reached a new pinnacle in noise when Doyle's floater put the JackJumpers three points to the good.
And with Clark down in the rooms and Goulding sitting on the bench, United had their backs against the wall with less than four minutes remaining.
Deng continued his memorable finals impact with a big make in the low post and Tasmania led by five.
But through Dellavedova, United would not give up.
Getting the margin back to three, the former NBA champion dove on a loose ball, enabling Shea Ili to make it one point.
Getting another stop, Dellavedova put the ball in his hands and drove to the rim, finishing brilliantly in traffic to put United in front.
Another poor possession - this time a turnover - and the sliding doors appeared to have trapped Tasmania out.
Trailing by two, McVeigh very nearly repeated his heroics, but his hail-mary attempt rimmed out.
Game five is on Easter Sunday at Melbourne's John Cain Arena.
