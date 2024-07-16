JackJumpers star signed by NBA team on two-way deal

The Tasmania JackJumpers' quest to defend their maiden NBL championship will have to be done without arguably their best player.
Following a scarcely believable 2023-24 campaign, Jack McVeigh has earned a two-way contract with Texas-based NBA club Houston Rockets, according to ESPN's Olgun Uluc.
The NSW-born former Adelaide 36er has been something of a cult hero since moving to Hobart.
After averaging 16 points and five rebounds en route to a championship in which he won Finals MVP, McVeigh earned a spot in Australia's initial Boomers squad for the Paris Olympics.
And then after the power-forward shone in Australia's warm-up matches, he was named in the final squad.
He will join fellow Australian Jock Landale at the Rockets, with the team coming off an even 41-win and 41-loss season, finishing 11th in the Western Conference.
At 28 and 6'8, McVeigh's departure will leave a big hole in the JackJumpers' roster, with all three of their import spots already filled.
