A well-overdue catch up between Japanese judo trainer and Tasmania Police

Japanese judo trainer Taka Nakajima taught hundreds of Tasmanian police officers throughout the 1970s and 1980s.
During a recent visit to Tasmania, he reunited with some of his former students from the self-defence training program he ran at the Police Academy in Rokeby.
Michael Briers AO - the first Tasmanian-born national judo champion - said Mr Nakajima, his wife and former World Judo Champion Moriwaki Sensei visited Tasmania for the 50th anniversary of a ''legendary Easter camp''.
''The camp was a training camp instigated by Mr Nakajima in the early 1970s at the Clarence PCYC,'' Dr Briers said.
''We all slept on a mat and trained four times a day over Easter,'' he said.
''We got used to the idea that we would not have a holiday at Easter - we would go to judo training instead.
''It was quite innovative for Tasmania Police to introduce a Japanese visitor and judo expert to train cadets.''
Mr Nakajima said the Easter camp was a time he will never forget.
''The Easter camp was my life in Tasmania,'' Mr Nakajima said.
''Of course I was teaching my students technical work but I was teaching them from the heart.
''Judo is about respecting people and having fun with people - that is judo.''
Commander Damien George said Mr Nakajima's visit was a celebration of his role in leading the 'golden era' of competitive Tasmanian judo at a national and international level.
''We celebrate his broader positive influence on the Tasmanian community in fostering Japanese and Australian friendship," Commander George said.
Inspector Ian Lindsay received a genuine Samurai helmet from Mr Nakajima that ''symbolised Japanese and Tasmanian friendship and goodwill''.
''The skills that Taka taught us were self defence, but there was no aggression,'' Mr Lindsay said.
''Taka himself is a very respectful man and a friendly person and you felt that through his teaching.
''I think most of us apply that out in the general public when dealing with people.''
