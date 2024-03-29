'Not always the sexy stuff ': City of Launceston considers its annual budget

The City of Launceston is set to consider its expenses next week as crunch time hits for the 2024/25 financial year.
The council will be approving projects under its proposed annual budget and annual plan along with fees and charges.
The outline includes plans to invest in the city's roads, parks, footpaths and community facilities while balancing cost of living pressures on residents.
Mayor Matthew Garwood said the proposed plans were informed by feedback from the council's community engagement program Tomorrow Together.
"It's not always the sexy stuff but this proposed budget will allow us to consolidate existing services and capital projects, with a focus on the renewal of existing services and infrastructure," he said.
The council's proposed budget will fund a $26 million capital works program while continuing delivery of essential services to the community.
The proposals include;
More than 50 actions have been identified in the 2024/25 annual plan, which aims to tackle "seven strategic priorities".
The council is seeking to cover community engagement, growth, governance, services, sustainability and planning in the list below;
Cr Garwood said the council had kept any proposed increases "to a minimum".
"The City of Launceston is aware of the cost of living pressures being felt by Northern Tasmanians and we're seeking to deliver a budget that is fair and community-minded,"
"The proposed rate increase in the budget (4.5 per cent), equates to approximately $1.15 per week."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.