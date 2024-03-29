The Examiner
Tasmania will this coming week face its free speech litmus test

By Benjamin Seeder
March 29 2024 - 2:24pm
Irish comedy writer Graham Linehan wrote some of British television's most popular shows, including The IT Crowd and Father Ted, before he was cancelled.
Free speech is a keystone right - all other rights flow from it, from freedom of association, religion, and even the right to a fair trial.

