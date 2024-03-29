Newstead College students welcomed autumn with inaugural festival

Students from Newstead College welcomed the change of season with an inaugural Autumn Festival.
Over 20 diverse activities, stalls and competitions were organised and run by students from each support group.
Newstead College's Support Group Coordinator Susan Oakden said the festival was not only a fun event for students to get involved in, it gave them an opportunity to work on ''key employability skills''.
"The Autumn Festival was a great way to get students involved in teamwork, decision making, problem solving and other key employability skills," said Ms Oakden.
"It was an opportunity to come together as a school community and celebrate all that is great about Newstead College."
One of the activities included a hair styling station, where students had their hair braided and decorated.
Year 11 student Sarah said the hair salon was a ''nice way to practice'' the skills she had learned in class.
"We're learning how to do braids for assessment in Certificate II in Salon Assistant,'' Sarah said.
''So it was a nice way to practise.
"It definitely has been popular - there are lots of people with braids running around."
Other activities included face painting, bracelet making, Easter egg hunts and a mindfulness activity with autumn leaves.
Competitions included aeroplane making, limbo, and video gaming in the eSports room.
Music students supplied live music throughout the day in the school cafe.
