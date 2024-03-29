The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Newstead College students welcomed autumn with inaugural festival

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
March 29 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Music student Imogen Price supplying the school cafe with live music for the inargural Autumn Festival.
Music student Imogen Price supplying the school cafe with live music for the inargural Autumn Festival.

Students from Newstead College welcomed the change of season with an inaugural Autumn Festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.