Three men arrested for attempted entry into Wynyard home

Police have charged three men who attempted to enter a Wynyard home on March 27.
A 22-year-old, a 19-year-old and a minor were seen at the property "acting suspiciously" at around 2.30pm.
Police received a call and were able to locate the men shortly after they fled from a vehicle.
The 19-year-old man who is local to the area has also been charged with additional traffic offences including evading police and driving whilst disqualified.
Inspector Michelle Elmer said law enforcement would like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident.
"Police have zero tolerance for this behaviour and the rapid response and apprehension of the offenders serves as a warning to criminals," she said.
