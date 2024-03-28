Tasmanian Senator Tammy Tyrrell leaves Lambie Network, goes independent

Tasmanian Senator Tammy Tyrrell will resign from the Jacqui Lambie Network to become an independent.
Senator Tyrrell, who has four years left on her term, said she made the decision because the party no longer believed she can represent it in the parliament.
"This is not something I've taken lightly," she said in a statement late on Thursday.
"It's become clear to me that I no longer have the confidence of the Jacqui Lambie Network to be able to represent it in the Senate.
"While Jacqui has not kicked me out of the Network, she has suggested that I go it alone."
The decision leaves Jacqui Lambie as the party's sole federal representative.
Rumours of discord between the Tasmanian pair had been bubbling for some weeks.
First elected in 2022, Ms Tyrrell became the JLN's second senator, claiming the sixth Senate spot at the expense of then-Liberal senator Eric Abetz.
Senator Tyrrell said she did not intend to harm the party, and wanted to see JLN and Jacqui Lambie herself succeed.
"As it is now clear that the Network does not have confidence in my ability to contribute to that success, I do not wish to do anything in my advocacy for Tasmania that might harm it.
"With that in mind, the best thing I can do is to step aside to allow the Network to shine.
"I don't want to hold them back. I believe this is the best thing for Jacqui, the Network, myself, but most importantly, the people of Tasmania right now."
Senator Tyrrell's decision comes days after the state election, in which the JLN is on track to win a seat in its heartland of Braddon, possibly two more in other electorates.
That would likely give it the numbers to help the the Liberals to form another Liberal-led minority government.
