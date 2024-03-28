The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Senator Tammy Tyrrell leaves Lambie Network, goes independent

Sean Ford
BS
By Sean Ford, and Benjamin Seeder
Updated March 28 2024 - 7:11pm, first published 7:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Senator Tammy Tyrell is to resign from the Jacqui Lambie Network to become an independent. File Picture
Tasmanian Senator Tammy Tyrell is to resign from the Jacqui Lambie Network to become an independent. File Picture

Tasmanian Senator Tammy Tyrrell will resign from the Jacqui Lambie Network to become an independent.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.