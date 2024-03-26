The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball
Breaking

Tasmanians bite at JackJumpers history as tickets sell out in a flash

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated March 26 2024 - 12:16pm, first published 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tickets for game four of the NBL championship series sold out in minutes. Picture by Rod Thompson
Tickets for game four of the NBL championship series sold out in minutes. Picture by Rod Thompson

The Tasmanian public's clamour to potentially witness history is palpable.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Basketball

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.