Tasmanians bite at JackJumpers history as tickets sell out in a flash

The Tasmanian public's clamour to potentially witness history is palpable.
Within 10 minutes of their release, the several hundred remaining tickets for game four of the NBL championship series between Tasmania JackJumpers and Melbourne United on Thursday, March 28, at the Derwent Entertainment Centre were snapped up.
It means the JackJumpers, who are one win away from their maiden title, continue their streak of selling out every home game since their inception three seasons ago.
"We have had overwhelming demand for tickets, particularly for this game," JackJumpers chief executive Christine Finnegan said.
"We're delighted to have another full house for what could be a championship-deciding game and to have the full support of the Tasmanian public."
The series took a dramatic and perhaps era-defining turn on Sunday evening when Jack McVeigh scored a buzzer-beating, match-winning three-pointer from just inside the halfway line to give Tasmania a 2-1 lead, having trailed 1-0.
Finnegan sympathised with those who will be forced to watch on from home or at a public venue.
"We understand many people are disappointed and frustrated that they weren't able to secure tickets, however with the current capacity of the arena, we do have a huge supply and demand issue and we cannot accommodate for every fan who would like to attend," she said.
"We're working with key Tasmanian hospitality venues to host watch parties and encourage all Tasmanians to gather together and cheer on the JackJumpers.
"We wholeheartedly appreciate everyone's support and everyone within the club feels the energy from the Tasmanian public."
The vast majority of 'Priority 1' members took up their pre-sale opportunity, however several hundred tickets went on sale to 'Priority 2' members on Tuesday morning and were immediately exhausted.
The club advises against sales via third party sites as ticket scalping activity may be prevalent, which neither the club or the stadium have any oversight for or consumer protection.
