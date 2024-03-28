Fish frenzy: Seafood snapped up ahead of Good Friday, says industry

Christian traditions are still holding strong, if seafood sales ahead of the Easter break are anything to go by.
Salmon sales this Easter are up about 10 per cent against last year, according to fish farm advocates Salmon Tasmania.
This increase came in spite of over 30 per cent jumps in the price of salmon in supermarkets over the past six months.
Prices increased from around $30 per kilogram in the middle of last year to well over $40 typically seen nowadays.
But Salmon Tasmania's chief executive said fish are flying off the shelves this week as Tasmanians prepare for the Easter long weekend.
"We are thrilled to see the growing popularity of Tasmanian salmon, particularly as we approach high demand events such as the Easter holiday," Luke Martin said.
"Year on year we are seeing significant increases in demand across all markets, demonstrating Australians' ongoing love for the product."
Tassal retail manager Kate Dawe said Easter was one of the busiest times of the year for the Tassal shop.
"It is a crazy time of year for us," she said.
"People are really stocking up for the long weekend, not just Good Friday."
Packed with omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, salmon is a nutritious addition for a Good Friday meal, and its heart-healthy properties make it a favourite among the health-conscious.
Flavourful, healthy and easy to cook, it's not hard to see why salmon is finding its way onto more and more plates on Good Friday.
