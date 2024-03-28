Thirteen! Debutants galore in TSL derby as Blues unveil Irish recruits

Launceston are hoping the luck of the Irish can inspire their final Tasmanian State League campaign.
The Blues have recruited six Gaelic footballers to don their kit this season, with two named to play seniors against North Launceston on Good Friday.
Paddy Dwyer and Ollie Barr have been selected in the teams unveiled on Wednesday night, while Eion Molloy, Ryan Bourke and Max Scully were named in the development league.
John Potts is the other recruit.
Coach Mitch Thorp explained how gaining the Irish sextet came about.
"The McCormack lads who are at Launnie - Tiernan, Conall, Oisin and Lee - we had a conversation with David, who is their father, and has a lot of strong connections back in Ireland," he said.
"These boys have been playing Gaelic footy and were looking to come out to Australia.
"Playing high-level Gaelic footy, we've seen at an AFL level it's a pretty similar sport in many regards, so they've been here for a strong part of pre-season and have picked it up quite quickly."
Barr and Dwyer are contrasting recruits.
Barr, who is named on the bench, is a strong runner who will provide dash off half-back, while Dwyer is around 195 centimetres tall.
"Paddy's no-fuss attitude, desperate want to play and his competitive nature have impressed me so far," Thorp said.
"He gives us the flexibility to play [Jake] Kilby up forward as well."
Kilby, Dwyer and Barr are three of the Blues' nine debutants for the season opener - with Bailey Kelp, Ben Hyatt, Lucas Wootton, Rocky Barron, Finn Gutwein and Jess Bula also playing for the first time.
North Launceston have four first-timers themselves in Harry Elmer, Beau Nash, Lenny Douglas and Tony Aganas.
As a part of celebrating 10 years since North's first TSL premiership after the competition's resumption - players from the 2014 triumph will present debutants with their guernseys.
"It's just creating that little bit of tradition this year around the themes for our footy club and celebrating what has been a really strong 10-year period," coach Adrian Smith said.
"So that's exciting for them to come back and anytime we've got some of the young talent that we've got on display, at the best standard of footy, it's always exciting.
"Some kids will get to run around for the first time at this level and that's really exciting for them and really exciting for us that we're able to provide them an opportunity."
TSL Seniors - Launceston v North Launceston
Friday 29 March 2024, 2.30pm (Good Friday), Windsor Park
Launceston:
B: L. Presnell, S. Foley, S. Pfeiffer
HB: A. Thomas, B. Gillow, B. Kelp
C: B. Hyatt, I. Hyatt, L. Wootton
HF: J. Burling, L. Faulkner, P. Dwyer
F: L. Jones, D. Riley, B. Palfreyman
R: J. Kilby, T. McCormack, R. Barron
Int: F. Gutwein, C. McCormack, J. Bula, O. Barr
North Launceston:
B: L. Mitchell, T. Ives, H. Elmer
HB: H. Bayles, F. Bennett, M. Roney
C: S. Simpson, B. Sulzberger, J. Avent
HF: B. Nash, B. Leary, D. Chugg
F: L. Douglas, O. Dean, H. Griffiths
R: A. Lee, B. Cox-Goodyer, M. Stingel
Int: O. Van Dam, M. Nicholas, D. Pitt, T. Aganas
TSL Development League - Launceston v North Launceston
Friday 29 March 2024 (Good Friday), 12.00pm, Windsor Park
Launceston
To be selected from: A. Verbraeken, C. Shady, O. Atkins, N. Masiya, B. Savage, C. Brinckman, R. Schoenmaker, N. Hedge, L. Franklin, C. Brewer, R. Shields, I. Smedley, H. Cuming, H. McGee, E. Molloy, M. Scully, B. Morton, L. Speed, R. Bourke, F. Price.
North Launceston
To be selected from: J. Kerr, B. Mitchell, D. Summers, L. Sullivan, J. Nash, T. Thomas, L. Shea, C. McHenry, R. McHenry, E. Mansell, B. Jordan, Z. Martin, K. Matthews, T. O'Neil, D. O'Neil, H. Stewart, B. Stewart, B. Payne, H. Sherrin.
