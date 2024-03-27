North-West, Devils talents bolster Northern Bombers' stocks: 2024 TSL preview

COACH: Adrian Smith takes the reins from Brad Cox-Goodyer, who is now working with AFL Tasmania.
LEADERS: The Bombers have gone for a new-look leadership group this season, with several players taking on assistant-coaching roles. Fletcher Bennett joins Alex Lee as co-captain while Harry Bayles, Blade Sulzberger, Connor Young and Declen Chugg are all vice-captains. Harvey Griffiths, Michael Stingel and Jacob Kerr are also leadership-group members.
INS: Michael Stingel (returning, Norwood), Geordie Payne (Wynyard), Beau Nash (Devonport), Jake Nash (Devonport), Tayne Thomas (under-16s), Lenny Douglas (Devonport), Harry Elmer (Devonport), Oliver Depaoli-Kubank (Ulverstone), Tony Aganas (Longford), Tully O'Neil (Penguin), Dustin O'Neil (Penguin).
OUTS: Ben Simpson (Norwood - SANFL), Heath Ollington (Williamstown - VFL), Oscar Mansell (Bracknell - NTFA), Connor Leeflang (EDFL), Nathan Pearce (Labrador - QAFL), Ethan Hubbard (Longford), Oscar Van Dam (Casey Demons - VFL).
FIRST GAME: Friday, March 29 v North Launceston at Windsor Park, 2.30pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: July 22, North Launceston 9.14 (68) d Launceston 5.8 (38) at Windsor Park. The Bombers got out of the blocks with a seven-goal first term which ultimately proved to be the difference as the game ebbed and flowed from there.
Despite losing several big names in the off-season, North Launceston still have some of the best experienced, top-tier talent running around in the TSL.
Games record-holder Cox-Goodyer, as well as co-captains Lee and Bennett and life member Jack Avent all fit that mold.
The Bombers have also added plenty of younger talent this year - grabbing some current and former Tasmania Devils players from the North-West Coast as well as the returning Stingel.
"On paper we've got a really strong core group of 25 that are really experienced footballers that have been in our system for a long time," Smith said.
"Our bonus is that we've got 10 Devils on top of that, that are some of the best talent in the state, so we're really confident that the top-end part of our list is really strong.
"From there on in, it's about trying to find the right balance.
"What's exciting is that we've got some young talent and there's some relatively strong players around the footy ground.
"Our game plan, styles and structures will be exciting as we've got some kids that have got tricks and we'd really like to support and use those."
Recruits Payne, Jake Nash, Douglas, Elmer and Depaoli-Kubank are all in the Coates Talent League set-up.
They join new clubmates Oliver Dean, Toby Callow, Rylee McHenry, David Summers, Dom Pitt and Max Roney - some of which have already made their TSL debuts.
"It's an opportunity for these young kids to put their draft positions forward," Smith said about playing in the TSL.
"They'll obviously play different numbers of games throughout the year and it just provides us with flexibility come finals time - hopefully we are there.
"Some of these players complement our senior, experienced players.
"They are exciting talents, they are in the Devils for a reason, their standards are really high and their ability to play is really good.
"For us, it's about educating them on how we want to play footy and then find out how they fit into our group."
North Launceston are heading into the last year of the statewide competition with some pride.
"The thing that excites me about our group at the moment is that they are stronger, bigger and fitter," Smith said.
"The nucleus of our footy program have worked really hard over summer and they're ready to take the next step and be the next senior players and bona-fide State League players.
"They're really determined to have an impact and leave their legacy and I think that's something that stood out for me is that they want to leave their legacy in the last year of statewide."
Smith said his group had watched their predecessors and are wanting to take the Bombers into the next phase of their journey.
"Our job as coaches, as Brad shifted roles, is about trying to facilitate opportunities for these young men to thrive and grow in that space as leaders and coaches.
"That's something they're really taking on board, grappling with both hands and embracing."
