'Motivated group': How new-look Launceston are shaping up for TSL in 2024

COACH: Mitch Thorp, who leads the Blues into his sixth season as head coach.
INS: Rocky Barron (Longford - NTFA), Jake Kilby (St Patrick's - NTFA), Josiah Burling (Perth - NTFA), Ben Hyatt (Hillwood - NTFA), Bailey Kelp, Paddy Dwyer, Lucas Wootton (South Launceston - NTJFA), Ollie Barr.
OUTS: Jake Hinds (Bridgenorth - NTFA), Ryan Tyrrell (Bridgenorth - NTFA), Jayden Hinds (Bridgenorth - NTFA), Jordan Cowell (Bridgenorth - NTFA), Jesse Price (Bridgenorth - NTFA), Jamieson House (Deer Park FC - EDFL), Arie Schoenmaker (St Kilda - AFL), Colby McKercher (North Melbourne - AFL), James Leake (GWS Giants - AFL), Liam Canny (Montrose - EFNL), Joe Groenewegen, Josh Gillow (Norwood - SANFL), Thomas Beaumont (South Adelaide - SANFL), Deagan Madden (Longford - NTFA).
FIRST GAME: Friday, March 29 v North Launceston at Windsor Park at 2.30pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: July 22, North Launceston 9.14 (68) d Launceston 5.8 (38) at Windsor Park. The Bombers got out of the blocks with a seven-goal first term which ultimately proved to be the difference as the game ebbed and flowed from there.
For the second-consecutive season, Launceston have had significant list turnover. However this year they've been more active on the recruitment side of things.
Losing top-tier talent to the NTFA, mainland leagues and importantly, the AFL, the Blues have stocked up with players in their early-to-mid 20s from community football.
"Over summer I've seen a motivated group that by and large haven't had State League success," Thorp said.
"We've obviously had a wave of guys come through that were able to win some premierships and be part of really strong sides and the regeneration of our list has brought in guys like Jake Kilby, Ben Hyatt and Rocky Barron.
"They are all mature men that want that [State League success] before it disappears and their efforts over summer haven't gone unnoticed - the boys are to be commended on their head down, bum up attitude.
"We've certainly got a lot of work to do but there's been some really promising signs in the early part of the practice-game phase."
The Blues reached last year's finals series but were the walking wounded by the time they came around.
While Thorp did not put a figure on their 2024 outlook, the pre-season campaign and recruitment had him optimistic.
"I've been lucky enough to see it all before with some really successful groups and premiership-winning sides and the wheel certainly starts when the attitude is strong in pre-season," he said.
"We've got some experienced faces, albeit that haven't played a lot of State League footy, they've played community footy and have really wanted to take the next step up.
"The challenge will be the consistency over the front half of the year to rise to the level."
One of the Blues' practice matches was against Lauderdale - who fielded names like Sam Siggins and Thor Boscott.
"That was a really great eye-opener as to the level you need to play at for four quarters.
"That game ended up being a draw but we were a little bit patchy in and out of that game and we didn't play consistently.
"That was a good opportunity for the guys that have come into the club just to get a feel for it."
Highly-decorated ruck Joe Groenewegen has retired after chalking up life membership at the Blues last season.
Replacing him was a crucial part of their recruitment drive and Jake Kilby comes across from St Pats to fill the role at his junior club.
"When you look around the competition, there's some big guys and Joey Wagon has had a wonderful career and is a five-time premiership player but like us all, came to the end with his body.
"He's not a super tall ruck either so to find Jake at 201 centimetres was something we desperately needed - so he's certainly one to watch."
Indirectly replacing Jake Hinds in the forward line was something the Blues also needed, with the star making the move to Bridgenorth this season.
Adding Rocky Barron and Ben Hyatt will go a long way.
"We needed some more goal-kicking power, to support Dylan [Riley] in front of the ball and we feel like we've found that with Ben Hyatt and Rocky Barron.
"They are both in their 20s, lightning fast and have great goal sense so the forward-line should be quite dangerous."
