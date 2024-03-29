Looking back: From The Examiner photo archives - March 25-31 2009

Some of the stories that made news in Launceston this week 15 years ago:
Nigel and Sarah Coates of Mayfield planned to cycle from Cairns to Melbourne, raising money for the Bible Society.
Launceston played Mowbray in the NTCA grand final.
Ballerina Hannah Knowles, 13, of Launceston, achieved a significant milestone as she was accepted into the interstate training program at the prestigious Australian Ballet School, a testament to her talent and hard work.
Jean McNeil was photographed with a picture of her brother Alan Mcdonald Bowman's squadron and some of the memorabilia she has collected about his flying days.
The Examiner was given a tour of the Lost Farm golf course under construction at Bridport.
Acting Commissioner of Police Darren Hine presented Richard Clark of Longford with a well-deserved certificate of appreciation. Richard demonstrated immense courage and compassion in providing assistance to the occupants of a motor vehicle accident near Kempton, a true hero in our community.
African refugee Olivia Boateng made a film about delivering aid supplies to Africa.
Alex Bresner of Launceston, Judith King of Hillwood and Richard Swierc at Hillwood believed they saw a fox.
