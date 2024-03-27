Launceston's watch party venue confirmed as injury ends JackJumper's season

The Tasmania JackJumpers are shooting for history on Thursday night, with the entire state clamouring to be a part of it.
The result was that tickets to the Derwent Entertainment Centre for game four of the NBL championships series were swallowed up within 10 minutes of their release, leaving many fans feeling short-changed.
However, realising the disappointment some fans might feel, the franchise have set up an official watch party at Launceston's Silverdome, allowing fellow Ant Army members to share the experience.
After getting blown out in game one of the series, the JackJumpers came back from a double-digit deficit to win the second, before Jack McVeigh drained a buzzer-beating three-pointer from near the halfway line to put the side just one victory from their maiden title.
However, among the excitement surrounding the JackJumpers, the club revealed American centre Marcus Lee will miss the rest of the series after tearing his medial collateral ligament on Sunday.
In-form role-player Majok Deng will likely see his minutes increased alongside star defender Will Magnay, while Tasmanian Lachie Barker has been named as the club's nominated replacement player.
"Bad news for Marcus, I feel for him," coach Scott Roth said.
Asked what happened to his player, Roth did not want to elaborate.
"I will not be the guy to do that, I'm not smart enough."
He added that Lee will have the important role to join the rest of the stadium, and the state, in cheering on the team as passionately as possible.
"There's no need to punch down at us, we're actually going to be swinging back this evening," he said about the team's mentality.
"I really don't care what the media says about that, I only care about the people here in Tasmania ... this is really about Tasmanians."
