The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball
Breaking

Launceston's watch party venue confirmed as injury ends JackJumper's season

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
March 27 2024 - 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Silverdome has been chosen as the venue for fans to watch on from Launceston. Picture by Rod Thompson
The Silverdome has been chosen as the venue for fans to watch on from Launceston. Picture by Rod Thompson

The Tasmania JackJumpers are shooting for history on Thursday night, with the entire state clamouring to be a part of it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Basketball

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.