Never giving up is our MO, beams Roth as JackJumpers level series

Tasmania JackJumpers were downplaying the momentum factor despite recording the first grand final series win in their history.
The NBL's fledgling franchise came from 15 points down to win 82-77 against a Melbourne United inspired by Launceston-born Chris Goulding.
The thrilling result at a packed Derwent Entertainment Centre levels the series at 1-1 and sets up a massive game three at 5.30pm on Sunday in Melbourne.
Coach Scott Roth described the contest as a "slug-fest".
"For us it's about staying competitive, staying on edge, not getting comfortable," he said.
"It is just one game and we have a chance to have a hell of a swing at them coming up and we'll do everything in our power to recover and get after them again."
Having lost their previous grand final series 3-0 in 2022 and last week's series-opener 104-81, the Jackies built on a huge opening-term from Jordon Crawford with a stunning second-half fightback.
With Jack McVeigh (16 points, eight rebounds and four assists) leading the charge, Tasmania held Melbourne to just 14 points in the last period.
Sean Macdonald and Milton Doyle equalled Crawford's opening-term contribution of 13 points.
Before fouling out, Shea Ili top scored for United with 20 points, while Goulding had 19.
"A gutsy effort," added Roth. "Down 15 in the middle of the third and things aren't looking well for us but the MO for our teams that have been here for the last two years is just never give up, never quit, just keep fighting and they kept their composure throughout that."
Goulding, who began playing basketball in Tasmania before his family moved to Queensland, responded:"You can't dwell too much. We know that the basketball that got us to a 15-point lead is still in us."
