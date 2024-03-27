Tasmanians invited to shape TasWater's future in community engagement push

TasWater is kicking off the most extensive community engagement in its history, which will involve hearing about what's essential to Tasmanians regarding water supply, sewerage services, and pricing points.
Head of Communications and Engagement Callan Paske told The Examiner, "All Tasmanians are invited to join in the conversation about shaping TasWater's future and finding the right balance between price and service."
The Independent Economic Regulator approves TasWater's Price and Service Plan every four years, which outlines its commitment to their customers.
TasWater has collaborated with councils, the community sector, peak bodies, and consumer advocacy groups to develop their latest engagement plan.
TasWater is responsible for 38 per cent of all treatment plants in Australia and serves two per cent of the population.
The average TasWater customer paid $3.50 per day in 2022-23 -1.2 per cent of average household expenditure.
In 2022-23, TasWater's average annual residential water and sewerage bill was $1314, just below the national average of $1328.
Regarding climate change and growing customer expectations, Mr Paske said, "We need to prepare for tomorrow while being fair to customers today."
Until May, TasWater has opened registrations for more community and customer engagement through community pop-ups, surveys, and engagement forums.
Participants can influence things such as the method for calculating water and sewerage charges, the proper service levels, and how TasWater prioritises their efforts.
Loft Launceston cafe owner Suzy Wadley said reliability and pricing were important to her regarding water services.
"The amount of water we use here in the shop, and the bills we get are comparable to what we get at home, so that's good," she said.
"But I know that for some people with the cost-of-living crisis, water bills can sometimes be quite high.
In March 2025, TasWater will share their full draft report and the outcomes included in the price submission before it is submitted to the Economic Regulator in July.
To learn more about how you can have your say, visit TasWater's website.
Once there, you can complete a short registration form and tell TasWater what matters most to you.
If you sign up before 5 May 2024, you will go into the draw to win one of five $200 grocery vouchers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.