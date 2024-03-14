The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Waste not, want not: Residents urged to cut water usage as restrictions loom

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated March 14 2024 - 2:42pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shorter showers and cutting back on watering the garden are all recommended as water restrictions loom in Northern Tasmania. File picture
Shorter showers and cutting back on watering the garden are all recommended as water restrictions loom in Northern Tasmania. File picture

Launceston residents are urged to keep a close eye on their water usage as the possibility of restrictions looms.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.