Waste not, want not: Residents urged to cut water usage as restrictions loom

Launceston residents are urged to keep a close eye on their water usage as the possibility of restrictions looms.
February 2024 was one of the driest on record, with parts of the North and East recording less than 20 per cent of their typical rainfall totals according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The wettest February day on record was also recorded, when 84.6 millimetres fell at St Helens during stormy weather on February 22.
The bureau said the statewide monthly total was 54 per cent below long-term averages - the lowest since 2003 and the 11th-lowest in 125 years of data.
This followed a very dry 2023, where the statewide rainfall total was 12 per cent below average.
TasWater head of communication and engagement Callan Paske said the warm, dry conditions had reduced flows in the North Esk River and water restrictions could be required by April.
"We are asking customers in the North to consider cutting back on non-essential water usage to help in the short-term, but without rain, restrictions are still likely to be required," Mr Paske said.
"As river and dam levels drop, we need customers to be mindful of their use to help make sure there's enough water to go around without risking harm to our waterways by taking too much."
TasWater had previously urged communities at Lady Barron Island and Bridport to cut back non-essential water usage, and so far water restrictions had been avoided - something Mr Paske said served as an example for Launceston residents.
Mr Paske said although water levels were low, the quality of tap water was not affected and it was "still 100 per cent safe to drink".
With three of the past six summers setting all-time records for heat Australia-wide, Mr Paske said water security was front of mind for TasWater.
"We are planning for climate change and will be consulting on a long-term Water Security Strategy in the coming months," he said.
"Right now following a warm summer we need our customers to watch their water use."
Water levels will be closely monitored, and updates on restrictions can be found at www.taswater.com.au/news/restrictions.
TasWater also recommends residents across the North East take the following steps to conserve water:
