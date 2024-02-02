The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bonza deal: Sunshine on the horizon as airline launches second Launceston route

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated February 2 2024 - 3:34pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bonza says it will start flying between its home base at Maroochydore and Launceston from March 29. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Bonza says it will start flying between its home base at Maroochydore and Launceston from March 29. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Fancy a winter beach trip? More than 100km of sandy beaches will soon be on Northern Tasmania's doorstep as more planes touch down at Launceston Airport.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.