Bonza deal: Sunshine on the horizon as airline launches second Launceston route

Fancy a winter beach trip? More than 100km of sandy beaches will soon be on Northern Tasmania's doorstep as more planes touch down at Launceston Airport.
Low-cost carrier Bonza is set to launch a new Launceston-based route, this time flying from its home base on the Sunshine Coast.
Starting March 29, the airline will fly twice a week between Maroochydore and Launceston and fares start at $89 per person.
Visit Northern Tasmania chief executive officer Tracey Mallett said the new route would open up more tourism opportunities as it removed barriers to travel like airport transfers or hours of highway driving from Brisbane.
"It's really going to open up that part of the market that hasn't been here before," Mrs Mallett said.
"Queenslanders love Tasmania in winter, because they don't get to experience a true winter in Queensland. They actually love coming down here for some mulled wine and open fires.
"Of course, Tasmanians like to go to Queensland in summer. Between the seasonality of Tasmania and the love affair with Queensland beaches, I think we'll see great two way traffic."
Launceston Airport chief executive Shane O'Hare said it was a two-year journey to get to this point, and the new route would bring about new opportunities for businesses as well as travellers.
He said although the fledgling airline had a turbulent arrival in Launceston with a shortage of aircraft, it was now smooth flying after leased aircraft from Canada were given regulatory approval.
"Tasmania has a love affair with the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast, and now we're serving both destinations non-stop," Mr O'Hare said.
"We think it's going to be very popular.
"Gold Coast services have been extremely popular, and it's the popularity of those Gold Coast-Launceston services that have given Bonza the confidence to adjust their network."
Tickets can be purchased through the Fly Bonza app.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.