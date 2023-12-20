Bonza pledges to 'do better' while airport records set to be broken

The head of Launceston Airport's latest arrival has pledged to "do better" after flights to and from the Gold Coast were cancelled at short notice.
The airport is also preparing for a bumper summer, with almost a quarter of a million passengers set to pass through the airport.
Bonza, which began passenger flights between Launceston and the Gold Coast late November, has added two new aircraft to its fleet after receiving approval from regulators.
The planes were leased from Canadian firm Flair Airlines - owned by the same parent company as Bonza - to service Gold Coast-based routes, however they were not operational when bookings opened leasing to widespread cancellations.
Bonza chief executive Tim Jordan said the airline would "do better" in the future.
"We know it's been a challenging time for some of our customers who were unable to fly and to them we say we're really sorry and we'll learn from this and do better to deliver for Australia," Mr Jordan said.
"Now that we have approval for the two additional aircraft we're scaling up our operations and servicing our new routes from our Gold Coast base."
Bonza is offering discounts on flights to and from the Gold Coast by way of an apology.
Passengers can use the promotional code 'GOLDIE' until Thursday, December 21 for a 30 per cent discount.
It might be worth factoring a little extra time into your next airport trip, as Launceston Airport is predicting record-breaking crowds this summer.
According to predictions 235,167 passengers - most of them heading to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane - are set to pass through the airport from December 22 until February 6.
This is a new record for the airport, and is well above the 203,251 passengers who travelled to and from Launceston over the same period in 2022.
Launceston Airport chief executive officer Shane O'Hare said recently-completed upgrades meant the airport was well-equipped to handle increased passenger numbers well into the future.
"The new Check-in Hall and Security Screening Point has modernised this airport and over the busy festive season these upgrades will facilitate a smoother passenger experience," Mr O'Hare said.
"This Summer will eclipse the previous records and will ensure in 2024 we are no longer benchmarking ourselves against pre-pandemic figures.
"As we know, there will be busy periods over the holidays, so we encourage everyone to arrive at least an hour before their scheduled departure time to ensure a smooth check-in and boarding process."
