The Easter holiday fun kicked off on Saturday as families hopped along to Riverbend Park, Launceston, for a family-friendly day out.
Held from 11am to 2pm, the Launceston Alive Children and Families Festival delighted attendees with a range of free food, games, face painting, arts and crafts stations, and live music.
Organised by Launceston Alive, Scripture Union Tasmania, and a collection of over 40 local churches and Christian organisations, the festival celebrated the "wonderful and transforming power of Easter".
Launceston Alive chairperson David Strong said seeing the happy faces of families made the festival worthwhile.
"It has been so wonderful so far," Dr Strong said.
"Seeing people come along and help each other, cooperating, setting up all of the fantastic and creative stores for the kids to have fun and enjoy exceeds expectations.
"And, of course, seeing the kids be happy, healthy, and safe is absolutely a highlight."
Dr Strong said the festival helped to highlight the true meaning of the holiday.
"None of this would be happening if Jesus hadn't been behind our motivation to give and to serve our community," he said.
"And so he demonstrated to us how to have hope for the future and how to give sacrifice, so that's really what today is all about."
Scripture Union Tasmania regional manager and event organiser Stephanie Sebastian said she was pleased the weather had held out for the event.
"We've had a really amazing turnout so far, and we could not ask for a better day weatherwise," she said.
"Everything has been going well, and it is so wonderful to see everyone come together and help out with the festival."
Ms Sebastian said it was great to see people celebrating the spirit of Easter.
"Just before, there were two guys standing at one of the sausage sizzles, and one of them wanted to pay for their lunch, not realising it was free," she said.
"When I told them they did not need to pay, they wanted to make a donation in the spirit of Easter, so they gave $20, which went straight to the City Mission. It was lovely to see."
Launceston mother Abby Kennedy said her family enjoyed the festival and had returned after visiting the previous year.
"The kids are really enjoying themselves, especially doing some of the arts and crafts that are here today," she said.
"So they are pretty excited, especially with all the chocolate crafts.
"And the weather is so great today."
