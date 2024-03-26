The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Nutella-filled wonders might be Tasmania's best hot cross bun

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
March 26 2024 - 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trevallyn Gourmet Bakery's Tony Mitchell and Joby Chapman with the Nutella hot cross buns. Picture by Paul Scambler
Trevallyn Gourmet Bakery's Tony Mitchell and Joby Chapman with the Nutella hot cross buns. Picture by Paul Scambler

The kids go "crazy" for Tony Mitchell's hot cross buns, and so they should.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.