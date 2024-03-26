Nutella-filled wonders might be Tasmania's best hot cross bun

The kids go "crazy" for Tony Mitchell's hot cross buns, and so they should.
Trevallyn Gourmet Bakery's Nutella hot cross buns have built a passionate following since first hitting the shelves five years ago.
The sugar-dusted creations have not only outlasted the Nutella donut phenomenon they were birthed in, but according to Mr Mitchell, are still gaining traction.
"You've got the people from 30 above that really like the fruit ones, and the younger ones come in and get the Nutella and choc-chip ones," he said.
"But every year the Nutella [sells] more and more."
Mr Mitchell is no stranger to bun making.
He's been in the game for 40 years, and has been running the Trevallyn bakery since 1997.
This means he's a harsh critic, but also knows a good bun when he sees one.
"They're a nice bun," he said.
"They're half donutty, half bunny - it's got that flavour but it's got the softness about them."
The Thursday before Good Friday is the biggest day for hot cross bun sales at Trevallyn.
Mr Mitchell expects to work a shift of 15-odd hours to produce between 800 and 1000 six-packs.
"They're all done by hand. We've got to hand cross them and hand fill them," he said.
"We'll kick off 8pm on the Wednesday night and I'll be here until 11am or 12 [midday] the next day.
"It's just one of those supply and demand things, and then we're closed for four days. So if you want your buns, [Thursday] is the day."
