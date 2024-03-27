History-making letters shared 28 years after Port Arthur tragedy

Handwritten correspondence from Walter Mikac, the man who lost his family in the Port Arthur massacre, and John Howard on national gun reform has been put on display for the first time at Parliament House in Canberra.
Thirty-five people were killed at Port Arthur on April 28, 1996, including Walter Mikac's wife Nanette and their two young daughters Alannah and Madeline.
Nine days after the event, Walter sent a handwritten letter to Prime Minister John Howard and implored him to not waiver from an intention to change gun laws in Australia.
He wrote:
"As the person who lost his wife and two beautiful daughters at Port Arthur, I am writing to you to give you the strength to ensure no person in Australia ever has to suffer a loss.
"I watched the news report this morning on the plane from Hobart to Melbourne (where my family will be buried) on new legislation concerning gun laws.
"I applaud your resolve and every Australian will be proud of your leadership in this matter."
The National Museum of Australia in June received the correspondence between Mr Mikac and Mr Howard and this week it was put on display within a glass cabinet in the Marble Foyer at Parliament House.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said almost 30 years on from the Port Arthur tragedy, firearm deaths had halved across the country.
"But there's more to do to make sure what happened to Walter never happens again,"
"We're working with the states and territories to create a national firearms register.
"And we owe so much to Australians like Walter Mikac for making this possible."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.