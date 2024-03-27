The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

History-making letters shared 28 years after Port Arthur tragedy

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated March 27 2024 - 2:59pm, first published 12:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walter Mikac is a strong advocate for the protection of children and the tightening on national gun laws through the Alannah and Madeline Foundation which he founded in 1997 in memory of his two daughters.
Walter Mikac is a strong advocate for the protection of children and the tightening on national gun laws through the Alannah and Madeline Foundation which he founded in 1997 in memory of his two daughters.

Handwritten correspondence from Walter Mikac, the man who lost his family in the Port Arthur massacre, and John Howard on national gun reform has been put on display for the first time at Parliament House in Canberra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.