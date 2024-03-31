The Tasmania Devils jersey is a surefire winner, the start of 'Devils Mania'

TASMANIA Devils Jersey is a surefire winner.
As for the away strip, I suggest lime green and a large Devil logo. With some many wonderful Indigenous artists around, the Indigenous strip should be 'apples'.
One thing is for sure, 'Devils Mania' is here to stay once and for all.
Rob Booth, Riverside
I'VE seen Milton Hall, Frederick St being painted and how wonderful it looks now.
However, where is the buildings' name?
Why is the Chalmers Church building being permitted to fall into awful disrepair?
What has happened to the old window casements taken from the Albert Hall building being 'renovated'?
Launceston is regarded as a historic city and yet people are permitted to destroy its heritage so easily. I'm simply asking why, how and who is allowing this to occur!?
Leanne Atkins, Launceston
HUMAN caused climate change is now developing at a fast galloping pace.
The recent UN agency's annual State of the Global Climate report includes some, not at all comforting , facts concerning the state of the World's climate in the 2023 year - as follows.
The 2023 year was the hottest ever recorded for both land and sea since records began, global mean sea level reached a record highest ever level and Antarctic sea ice reached a record low.
In Australia it appears that using fossil fuels, coal gas and oil to create energy, will continue to be a top level Federal Government preference for well into the future which is a great disappointment.
It is difficult to see life on planet Earth continuing long term, unless some major changes are urgently implemented concerning energy being created without using fossil fuels that cause human induced climate change.
Brian Measday, Kingswood SA
IT IS very frustrating and upsetting to see yet another Coroners case about elder abuse here in Tasmania. Coroner Robert Webster found a number of factors "suggestive of elder abuse" in the form of carer's neglect in the case of an 83 year old woman's death in 2017. More frustrating - he has no power to charge anyone with a crime or offence. This is appalling.
One in six Australians aged 65 or older living in the community experience elder abuse each year - this must STOP. And we must have clear legal frameworks to protect older Tasmanians from abuse.
* If you are experiencing elder abuse or know someone who is, please call the Tasmanian Elder Abuse Helpline on 1800 441 169
Brigid Wilkinson, Acting CEO Council on the Ageing (COTA)
PLACING a pollution cap on new vehicles to be sold in Australia via a National Vehicle Emissions Standard is sensible policy ("Some of the oldest vehicles in nation", The Examiner, March 15).
With 85 per cent of the world's new cars already covered by some form of pollution limit, Australia needs to catch up.
Not only will this policy enable Australians to access more efficient vehicles, but it will cut our air and climate pollution and reduce vehicle running costs.
That Jack Redpath from the Carbon Zero Initiative says Tasmanians could save around $500 million and 1.74 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year by switching to energy efficient and electric cars, is extraordinary.
Tassie's abundant clean, renewable energy and fast growing network of electric vehicle chargers make it the perfect location for an electric vehicle boom.
Amy Hiller, Kew
THE recognition of Tasmanian Liberal MP, Bridget Archer, by the bestowal of the 2023 McKinnon prize upon her is to her great credit.
The award recognises "her rare courage in standing up for her principles" and in doing so distinguishes her for her outstanding political leadership.
Raw courage is what Ms. Archer has demonstrated in spades. Australia, if not the whole world, needs people of Ms. Archer's honesty and integrity elected to parliament in order for democracy to flourish. There are so, so many who should cringe in her towering shadow.
Douglas Ross Robbins, Trevallyn
